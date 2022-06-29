Leonard Gets 77 Months In Federal Prison For Heroin Distribution

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 77 months in federal prison for being part of a heroin distribution ring.

Drew "Lazy" Leonard appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Authorities said Leonard's role was to acquire the heroin from others in the group and redistribute it in the Chattanooga area.

Leonard was interviewed on Aug. 31, 2020, and he admitted that he sold heroin and meth.

He admitted purchasing six ounces of heroin from a co-conspirator over a several month period and getting three ounces of heroin from another member of the group.

Leonard said he resold the heroin for "a bill" ($100) per gram.