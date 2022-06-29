Woman Who Police Say Live Streamed Underage Rape Attempt Charged With Violating Sex Offender Registry

Police said a woman who was charged in 2020 with Facebook live streaming of an attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl is now charged with violating the Sex Offender Registry.

Detectives appeared at Tyasiza Roberson’s last known address on May 20 on an attempt warrant service for her. The homeowner informed detectives that Ms. Roberson had not lived at the residence in over a month. Ms. Roberson did not report her address change, therefore she was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registry.

Ms. Roberson is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman’s courtroom next Wednesday in regards to the sexual exploitation of a minor conviction in which she got a four-year suspended sentence.

In that case, Sherman Hubbard allegedly forced the victim to the ground and tried to pull her pants down. Then Ms. Roberson allegedly started filming the attack on Facebook live. The victim told police her friends came to help her after seeing the livestream. The victim said she was not raped during the incident.

Ms. Roberson, who has a lengthy criminal record, is due to appear before General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell next Tuesday on the charge of violating the Sex Offender Registry.

She must be in General Sessions Court on July 18 on an assault charge.