Louisiana Man Charged In 1 Of The 2 Police Officer Shootings In Tennessee On Monday

 An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Erin, Tn., on Monday night has resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana man.

 

At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on Monday, TBI agents responded to the shooting that occurred in a parking area on Highway 149 in Erin.

 

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that an Erin police officer attempting to make a traffic stop of a driver on Highway 149 was injured after the driver exited his car with a firearm and fired into the officer’s vehicle.

 

The officer returned fire, and the man ran into a wooded area, still carrying a firearm. The officer was transported by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

 

The search for the individual, who was later identified as BJ Brown, 32, continued, involving law enforcement officers from multiple local, state, and federal agencies. 

 

A Blue Alert was issued for Brown on Tuesday evening.

 

Around 6:30 Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers spotted Brown about two miles from the location where the shooting had occurred.  He was taken into custody and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Houston County Jail.


A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on ... (click for more)

The Tivoli Foundation is asking county government for $2 million in help for its planned $52 million complete renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre and the adjacent former Fowler Brothers ... (click for more)

( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary Rate ... (click for more)



Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on Cameron Hill, including some that were much smaller, were eventually divided into multiple homes. This house had a downstairs resident and an upstairs one from when it was built in the early ... (click for more)

Tivoli Foundation Asks $2 Million In County Help For $52 Million Restoration Of Tivoli, Fowler Building

The Tivoli Foundation is asking county government for $2 million in help for its planned $52 million complete renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre and the adjacent former Fowler Brothers building. Nick Wilkinson, foundation executive director, said the ambitious plan in the 700 block of Broad Street "will require support from the public and various private organizations ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Kayakers Compete At World Championships

Two kayakers from Chattanooga are representing the United States of America in the Kayak Freestyle World Championships in Nottingham, England, UK from June 27 to July 2. Taft Sibley, 35, and Bennett Smith, 25, were both selected to represent the USA in the men’s squirt boat and men’s kayak category respectively. They are now both stalwarts of the US Freestyle Team in their ... (click for more)

Heartbreaking Defeat: Barons Top Lookouts, 12-9

If this was a fishing story, it would be about the Big One That Got Away. It’s not, but the overriding theme is still the same in the Big One That Got Away. In this case, we’re talking about minor league baseball in general and more specifically the Chattanooga Lookouts. Facing the hottest team in the league in the Birmingham Barons at AT&T Field Tuesday night, the ... (click for more)


