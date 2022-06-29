 Wednesday, June 29, 2022 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

New Laws Effective July 1 To Benefit First Responders, Emergency Services

New laws will go into effect on July 1 in Tennessee to support first responders and emergency services. Among these include legislation that expands benefits for firefighters, strengthens protections for police and service animals and secures crucial funding for ground ambulance services statewide.

 

More workers compensation benefits for firefighters

 

On July 1, legislation sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) expands benefits for firefighters injured in the line of duty.

Under existing law, the Barry Brady Act allows firefighters to be eligible for workers compensation benefits for certain cancers. The act established a presumption that any conditions or impairments of full-time firefighters were caused by certain occupational cancers that occurred while on the job. Cancers covered are non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, colon cancer, skin cancer, and multiple myeloma. The new law taking effect in July expands the list of cancers to which the presumption applies to include leukemia and testicular cancer.

 

“Firefighters experience cancer at much higher rates than the general public. The brave men and women who keep our communities safe deserve everything we can do to help them, especially with insurance coverage for conditions suffered on the job,” Senator Bailey said. “This law builds upon the Barry Brady Act passed in 2019 to expand much-needed coverage and help more firefighters.”

 

Protecting service K-9s

 

Another law taking effect July 1 strengthens the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in Tennessee. Known as Joker’s Law and sponsored by Senator Mike Bell (R-Riceville), the bill increases the penalty for anyone who knowingly and unlawfully kills a police dog, fire dog, search and rescue dog, service animal or police horse. Offenders would now be charged with a Class B felony.

 

Anyone between the ages of 14 and 17 who kills or causes serious injury to one of those animals could also be tried as an adult. Previously, killing a law enforcement service animal was a minimum Class E felony. The law is named in honor of Joker, a K-9 with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office who was seriously injured after being shot during a pursuit last year.

 

Securing federal funds to cover ground ambulance services

 

Finally, a new law sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) extends the Ground Ambulance Assessment for one year to meet Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements and ensure Tennessee receives crucial funding for ambulance services. It also takes effect July 1.

 

The Ground Ambulance Assessment was created in 2018 to help fill the gap between the expenses incurred by ambulance services to perform a transport and what Medicaid reimburses for this transport. Without using any state dollars, ground ambulance services pay into a fund that draws down over $20 million in federal funds that is then paid back out to these services based on their Medicaid transports. 

 

Find a list of more bills that will take effect July 1  here.


Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

Tivoli Foundation Asks $2 Million In County Help For $52 Million Restoration Of Tivoli, Fowler Building

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022


A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on ... (click for more)

The Tivoli Foundation is asking county government for $2 million in help for its planned $52 million complete renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre and the adjacent former Fowler Brothers ... (click for more)

( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary Rate ... (click for more)



Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on Cameron Hill, including some that were much smaller, were eventually divided into multiple homes. This house had a downstairs resident and an upstairs one from when it was built in the early ... (click for more)

Tivoli Foundation Asks $2 Million In County Help For $52 Million Restoration Of Tivoli, Fowler Building

The Tivoli Foundation is asking county government for $2 million in help for its planned $52 million complete renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre and the adjacent former Fowler Brothers building. Nick Wilkinson, foundation executive director, said the ambitious plan in the 700 block of Broad Street "will require support from the public and various private organizations ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Kayakers Compete At World Championships

Two kayakers from Chattanooga are representing the United States of America in the Kayak Freestyle World Championships in Nottingham, England, UK from June 27 to July 2. Taft Sibley, 35, and Bennett Smith, 25, were both selected to represent the USA in the men’s squirt boat and men’s kayak category respectively. They are now both stalwarts of the US Freestyle Team in their ... (click for more)

Heartbreaking Defeat: Barons Top Lookouts, 12-9

If this was a fishing story, it would be about the Big One That Got Away. It’s not, but the overriding theme is still the same in the Big One That Got Away. In this case, we’re talking about minor league baseball in general and more specifically the Chattanooga Lookouts. Facing the hottest team in the league in the Birmingham Barons at AT&T Field Tuesday night, the ... (click for more)


