Police Blotter: Woman Wants Man To Leave Her Front Yard; SUV Strikes Apartments, Driver And Passenger Switch Seats And Then Drive Away

Police got several calls to check on a man sitting in a front yard on Standifer Gap Road. The man told the officer he was waiting for his wife to pick him up. The officer spoke with the owner of the residence and she wanted the man to leave the property and be trespassed. He was trespassed and left.

* * *

A woman on South St. Marks Avenue told police her grandson came over to use her computer that evening. While he was there, he took her house key and said to her that he had it in his pocket. She told him he wasn't allowed to have her house key and to give it back to her. But instead, her grandson ignored her request and drove off. The woman didn't want to prosecute right now but wanted to give 24 hours for him to return the key. She has told him via text that if he does not return the key, she will press charges. She estimated that it would cost $30 to replace the key.

* * *

An officer responded to Lake Resort Terrace where a car was stolen. The woman told police the car was parked about 10:30 p.m. and was gone the next morning around 9:30 a.m. The keys were with the vehicle, which is a 2017 Ford Escape Titanium blacked out with black wheels and dark tint. There is a red/white sticker on the rear windshield. The woman said she is a server at a local restaurant and there are items from her work inside the vehicle. The car was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman at Chattanooga State told police someone entered her unlocked 2016 Nissan Frontier, opened her backpack and stole her medication and Samsung smart watch.

* * *

A woman told police her car was damaged while her daughter had the car over the weekend. Her daughter got into an argument with someone at her job at Volkswagen and they started kicking her car. The woman was not with her daughter when the argument took place but she just found out after that her car's door was kicked in and had dents in it. She also said there was a scratch on the passenger side of the vehicle. Her daughter told her the names of the people that were kicking the car and the officer will be investigating the incident further, including attempting to get a video from Volkswagen to determine the identities of the suspects.

* * *

An officer responded to a theft from room 230 at InTown Suites at 1914 Gunbarrel Road. The occupant of the room told the officer he returned from work and found a $20 bill had been taken from the table and drawers were left open. He said the only other person that should be entering his room is the housekeeper. The man said he wanted this incident documented because he is being told that he will be kicked out of the room if he does not get rid of his certified service dog that lives in the room with him.

While conducting regular patrol, police were flagged down by a man who said he was the owner of Mariscos Vallarta Seafood and Mexican Grill at 2318 Shallowford Village Dr. He wanted police to place the address on the watch list. He also requested units not on calls to come stay in the restaurant or in his parking lot.

* * *

A man who works for Southeastern Trust Company told police the company owns the lot at 1125 Workman Road and requested assistance with an illegal homeless camp on the company's property. While walking inside the property the man and the officer came across a couple that were arguing very loudly next to a homeless tent. The officer observed the woman was bleeding and had lacerations on her face. The man said they were arguing because his cousin, known as "Brown", was harassing his girlfriend while they were alone in the camp. The woman said she is a former nurse and was helping Brown with a wound that he has in one of his legs. According to her, they were outside of her tent and at some point, Brown began to say "you should leave my cousin and stay with me." Then, she replied, "I will never say never, but for now I am with Kenneth." The woman said as soon as she finished helping Brown with his wound, he tried to grab her and she ran away and fell on the ground and that's how she got the cuts on her face. After that, she called the man immediately. He was on 4th Avenue with friends and a friend dropped him off at the camp. He said he went straight to the tent to check on the woman and they started to argue because he wanted to look for his cousin, but she did not want him to leave her alone. During this incident, the officer interviewed both people separately and their statements were accurate. Brown was not located on the scene and neither the woman or man provided Brown's full name or a date of birth. EMS responded to the scene and provided basic medical assistance to the woman, but she refused to be transported to a local hospital. After checking both for warrants, the woman was found to have two active arrest warrants from Bradley County. The officer offered to transport the woman to Silverdale Detention, however Bradley County declined to pick her up at the jail. According to the information provided by the man, police couldn't verify any warrants. Both were also notified that they had five days to leave the property and that violators will be prosecuted for trespassing.

* * *

A woman with We Clean Chattanooga at 5958 Snowhill Road told police she was having a dispute over a paycheck for an employee. The woman said an employee of her cleaning company became upset that his pay was not deposited in his account. The woman said the employee wanted the money sent to his Cash app. She checked with her payroll company and they told her it was deposited in the account number provided by the man. She said the man texted her back saying he would see her in court. The woman said she hasn’t heard from the man in two days. She wanted to document the employee’s actions.

* * *

A man told police FedEx delivered his cancer medication to his apartment door on West Martin Luther King Blvd. but it is missing. He believes someone stole it. He is dealing with FedEx to try to get it replaced.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone her car was involved in a hit and run between 12:30-2:45 a.m. near River Street and Fehn Street. She said her car was hit on the left rear-end in a parking lot facing Heritage Landing Drive. She didn’t want to file a crash report but did want to make officers aware and have a miscellaneous on file.

* * *

Police responded to 5301 Hwy. 153 on a report of an accident. Police spoke with both drivers and it was determined there was no damage to either vehicle due to the low speed of the collision. Neither driver wanted to make a crash report at this time.

* * *

A woman told police she had been shopping at the Dollar General at 151 Browns Ferry Road and had placed her Kate Spade wallet in the buggy while she was shopping. As she was leaving, she noticed she no longer had the wallet and returned to the store to see if she had left it in the buggy. She spoke with the manager of the store and asked to see camera footage to see if she had left her wallet in the buggy. While reviewing camera footage, an older woman was seen locating the wallet, looking through its contents before placing it back down and walking around with the wallet in hand as she shopped. The unknown woman paid for her items and got into a gray vehicle, possible a KIA, and left. The officer asked the woman what was in the wallet and she said about $100 cash, debit card, IDs, two gift cards around $50 in value each and insurance cards.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Cooley Street on a black Chrysler 300 for illegally parking and tint (17 percent). The driver provided the officer his TDOC probation card and ID. The officer also gathered the passenger’s information and ran both through NCIC with no return. Police searched the vehicle with nothing found. The officer gave the driver a warning for both violations.

* * *

Police were called to 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. where they spoke with an employee of the hotel who said a woman was heavily intoxicated in her car. Officers spoke with the woman who said she was waiting for her ride. A man was in possession of the keys to the woman’s vehicle. Officers confirmed the woman’s husband was aware of the situation. She left the scene in a Lyft.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a Cadillac SLS with an illegal temp tag on N. Chamberlain. The driver told the officer he had a blunt on him. The officer searched the vehicle and nothing was located and the man was run through NCIC with no return. The officer gave the driver a warning for the registration violation.

* * *

An employee at 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd. called police and said two people were acting suspiciously. The officer spoke with a man and woman inside the store. Employees did not want them removed at this time.

* * *

An employee with Tennessee Valley Credit Union at 535 Chestnut St. told police they had two fraud cases going on where the same black male applied for personal loans using two fake IDs. The first personal loan was done at the TFCU 4947 Highway 58 location for $15,000 and it was accepted and cashed out before the bank realized it was fraudulent. The male suspect used an Alabama ID which came back to a white male and is a victim of identity theft because the suspect also used his Social Security number to apply for the loan. The male suspect applied for a personal loan online using a Tennessee ID, which was denied because the person's information he was using had a default on a loan. The employee said they will be trying to get the man to come into the location to talk about the loan and call the police so they can apprehend and ID the suspect.

* * *

An officer responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga at 3711 Cummings Hwy. The vehicle was found in the travel lane of the I-24 west off-ramp, abandoned and unoccupied. The vehicle’s registration confirmed it was stolen. Summey Towing responded to secure the car.

* * *

While on patrol on N. Kelly Street, an officer saw a vehicle driving without a brake light. The officer initiated emergency equipment and made a traffic stop. The driver said he was unaware that the brake light was out. He said he was going to the Walgreens on McCallie Avenue to pick up his medications. He said he would fix the light as soon as possible.

* * *

A Honda SUV jumped the sidewalk and struck the apartment building at 2760 Northpoint Blvd. This caused damage to the rock on the outside of the wall and caused cracking on the inside wall inside the apartment. A witness on scene saw the vehicle jump the sidewalk, hit the building, back up, the driver and passenger switched seats, then drove away. Camera footage picked up the incident but did not catch a plate number. A white male was seen getting in the driver’s seat.