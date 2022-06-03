Youth, 15, Charged In Mass Shooting On Cherry Street; 2nd Juvenile Suspect Identified And Being Sought

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting in the 100 block of Cherry Street last Saturday night that left six children with bullet wounds, including two in critical condition.

He is currently at the Juvenile Detention Facility and is charged with six counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Investigators have also identified an additional suspect and are actively working to determine that suspect's whereabouts.

The victims were all 15 except for one 13-year-old. There were two females who were shot.

Police said video shows one group of teens approaching another group, then two youths in the approaching group begin firing shots into the other group.

Police said, "This case remains active as investigators are continuing to pursue any and all leads as they develop."

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Atlas One app.