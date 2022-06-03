Youth, 15, Charged In Mass Shooting On Cherry Street; 2nd Juvenile Suspect Identified And Being Sought
Mayor Kelly Outlines Path Forward To Address Gun Violence In Chattanooga; Enhanced Security Set At Riverbend

Mayor Tim Kelly said in the coming weeks, the city will release a three-part plan "to comprehensively address gun violence in Chattanooga, which will include evidence-based initiatives at the individual, community, and city government levels to help create a safer city." 


He added, "At the individual level, the city will engage residents on basic steps they can take now to help keep guns out of the hands of kids.


"Initiatives at the community level will focus on strategies to keep city youth safe and off the streets, including unprecedented investments in youth mentorship and social development programs, as well as extended hours and youth programming at local community centers. 


"And at the city-government level, the Kelly administration will continue the robust initiatives it launched over the last year to address the root causes of gun violence, including lack of adequate housing, poverty, and opportunity gaps.

This includes initiatives such as the Community Forward schools initiative, funding for the Construction Academy, and the mayor’s $100 million affordable housing initiative. The city plans to engage the community in the coming weeks to ensure that resident input is reflected in the plan as it’s being finalized. 


“The fact that innocent teens were senselessly gunned down on our streets is flatly unacceptable, and I have directed my staff to step up efforts to both continue addressing the root causes of this violence, as well as provide more immediate solutions to keep our community safe. From keeping our community centers open later to educating residents on how to keep their guns locked up, as well as increasing youth mentorship programs across the city, there is more we can and must do.”


As part of the city’s stepped-up efforts, additional officers have been deployed to the Riverbend Festival this weekend to support an enhanced police presence that will include Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies, CPD officers, and private security patrolling both inside and outside the venue. Officials have also deployed numerous security cameras, and there will be security checkpoints at all admission points. 


Police Chief Celeste Murphy said, “While I can’t get into details on an ongoing, active investigation, I want to emphasize the importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of our teens, and I would ask parents to remain vigilant about where their kids are, and who they’re spending time with. Tackling our gun violence epidemic will require everyone in our community to pitch in and do their part to keep our children safe.”

She said year to date, both homicides and non-fatal shootings in Chattanooga are down by half. The city has suffered six homicides so far in 2022, compared to 12 during the same period in 2021. And there have been 21 non-fatal shootings so far this year, compared to 54 during the same period last year, according to Chattanooga Police Department records. 

 


Police Blotter: Woman Wants Man To Leave Her Front Yard; SUV Strikes Apartments, Driver And Passenger Switch Seats And Then Drive Away

DNC Funds New Tennessee Democratic Party Organizing Director

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police got several calls to check on a man sitting in a front yard on Standifer Gap Road. The man told the officer he was waiting for his wife to pick him up. The officer spoke with the owner ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Democratic Party announced that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is granting the TNDP’s request to fund a new organizing director to help register and turn out potential ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Why I Am Leaving Teaching - And Response

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Eddie Jackson Named Covenant Head Golf Coach

Eddie Jackson has been named the seventh head coach in Covenant golf program history, the college announced this week. Jackson takes over the program from Neal Young, who recently left Covenant to become the head men's basketball coach at Ohio Northern University. "This is a dream job opportunity to me, to mentor these young men in their walk with Jesus, challenging them ... (click for more)

Former Moc Malachi Smith Chooses Gonzaga

Former UTC Moc guard Malachi Smith has chosen Gonzaga as his next basketball stop. He announced on social media on Thursday that the Zags were his choice. Smith had been the top guard available in the transfer portal after deciding to move on from Chattanooga. He said, "I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps. I am grateful for my time at UTC and their support. ... (click for more)


