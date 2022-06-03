Soddy Daisy Budget Uses ARP Funds; Does Not Require Tax Increase

At the Soddy Daisy Commission meeting Thursday night, there was a public hearing and first reading of the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. The $15,000,500 budget includes $4,000,000 that the city received from the federal government for COVID relief. This additional ARP money has allowed the city to plan projects it otherwise would not have done. And there will be no property tax rate increase.

Projects made possible by the ARP funds include two new pumper trucks for the Soddy Daisy Fire Department at a total cost of $1.3 million.

The approval given on Thursday night for that purchase will lock in the price. The first pumper truck, including the chassis and the tank it will carry, is estimated at $675,000. That fire truck will be paid for up front and the city will get a loan for the second pumper when it is ordered.

Other items planned for in this upcoming budget year include $2 million for a new government building and $300,000 for renovation of the current municipal building. Included also is one of the new fire trucks for $675,000, building a Creek Bridge in the Big Soddy Gulf Park for $100,000 and $150,000 for a new concession stand in South Park. The city will also buy three patrol cars for the police department. A three percent raise is planned for employees plus an additional bonus that will come from the ARP funds.

The commissioners voted to help the volunteer associations, Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful and the new tree board, by providing $2,500 toward the cost of 35 trees that will be planted on Arbor Day 2023. Community Volunteer Jim Stewart said a grant is available from the Tennessee Division of Forestry to help buy the trees, but a match will be needed. The council voted to provide a letter of support for the application and for the matching funds.

Mr. Stewart also gave an update on an event that is being planned for Oct. 15. That day, Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful will hold a Fall Festival. There will be a 5K run with money raised going toward a charity. The group is in the process of getting sponsors to cover the $1,500 fixed costs of the event such as the company which will do timing and to pay for insurance. Money raised from the race will benefit Memorial Hospital for treating patients whose bills are not covered by insurance. The festival will be free for the community to enjoy.

Vice Mayor Robert Cothran updated the commissioners on plans for the city’s July 4th celebration. It will be held on July 2, the first Saturday in the month. The day will begin with a car show from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. He said there are a number of new vendors this year. Camping during the weekend will be allowed around the lake starting on Thursday night through Sunday. Campers will need to be gone by Sunday night. There will also be a minor baseball World Series tournament that weekend with 38 teams participating.

Boy Scout Seth Green from Troop 20, who is working toward Eagle Scout, presented a project he has planned for the city, that will help him earn the designation. He has proposed to build a fire pit to use as a flag retirement area in Veterans Park. He asked for the city’s help to pay $4,000, the cost for the materials. A motion passed unanimously to cover the cost of the brick and block that will be used.