Car Burglars Apprehended In Cleveland And Stolen Property Is Recovered

On Thursday, at 3:40 a.m., a call was received into the 911 Communications Center regarding several men breaking into vehicles parked at Brookes Edge Apartments, 3925 Adkisson Drive NW in Cleveland.

A vehicle, matching the description by witnesses, fled the complex. However, witnesses reported to police that two men were still walking around the apartment complex.

Cleveland Police located the suspects who soon fled, running from the officers after noticing police behind them.

Immediate action from officers, along with assistance from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office K9 team, resulted in locating and apprehending the fleeing suspect, along with the stolen items.

The suspect, identified as Jaylen Tipton, 19, of Chattanooga, was treated at a local hospital for a dog bite and was transported to the Bradley County Justice Center.

Tipton was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, fabricating/tampering with evidence, evading arrest and simple possession.

A short time later, another call was received by the 911 Communications Center that a second person was walking around the complex. CPD officers located the suspect, who was identified as a juvenile.

Officials said, "Thankfully, the quick response of alert residents, the Cleveland Police Department and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office resulted in the recovery of stolen property and may have thwarted numerous other car burglaries in and around Cleveland."