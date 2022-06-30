June 30, 2022
The manager of the Baymont by Wyndham, 7017 Shallowford Road, requested that officers ask a woman to leave the property. The manager said the woman was yelling and using profanity in the lobby ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABRAMS, JOE BOB
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ... (click for more)
The manager of the Baymont by Wyndham, 7017 Shallowford Road, requested that officers ask a woman to leave the property. The manager said the woman was yelling and using profanity in the lobby while other guests were trying to eat breakfast. The woman told police she was upset because she was a guest of the hotel and her toilet was stopped up. The woman said she asked a maintenance ... (click for more)
I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast.
There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)
In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students.
On Monday ... (click for more)
Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of transfer Lamiah Walker to the 2022-23 roster.
“Lamiah is a perfect addition to our women's basketball program,” Poppie said. “She immediately adds to our culture with her work ethic, resiliency, and character.”
Walker, who prepped at Signal Mountain High School, is transferring from Austin Peay after one season ... (click for more)
Oh, the difference a day makes.
The Chattanooga Lookouts were shocked and stunned on Tuesday night when the Birmingham Barons scored 10 unanswered runs for a come-from-behind 12-9 victory at AT&T Field.
There was no such late comeback on Wednesday as the Lookouts took advantage of four home runs to post a 5-4 victory to even their second-half record at 1-1.
Relief pitching ... (click for more)