Governor Bill Lee, TDEC Announce $1.8 Million In Loans For Hamilton County Water Improvements

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers today announced five loans totaling $1.8 million for the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority to improve water infrastructure.

The loans are among seven approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with loans for the Town of Smyrna and Trezevant totaling $3.7 million.

“We are pleased we can assist communities with these loans as they make infrastructure more affordable,” Governor Lee said.

“It is important that Tennesseans receive reliable services, and we are grateful to the local officials working to provide them.” 

“Water infrastructure is crucial,” Mr. Salyers said. “We are glad we can make these loans available, and we look forward to the results that will come from this assistance.”

The five Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority loans come from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program.  These loans will address improvements to the wastewater collection system and have a five-year term at 0.79 percent interest.

Through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, communities, utility districts, and water and wastewater authorities can obtain loans with lower interest rates than through private financing. These low interest rate loans can vary from zero percent to below market rate, based on each community’s economic health.

This fiscal year, TDEC has awarded $26,192,400 in drinking water loans and $82,825,220 in clean water loans to meet the state’s infrastructure needs. During fiscal year 2021, TDEC awarded $7,171,000 in drinking water loans and $77,568,000 in clean water loans for a total of $84,739,000.

Tennessee’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded more than $2 billion in low-interest loans since its inception in 1987. The state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded more than $300 million in low-interest loans since its inception in 1996.


Police Blotter: Woman Rants In Hotel Lobby Over Stopped Up Toilet; Former Cleaning Employee Won't Get Final Paycheck Til She Returns Vaccum And Step-Ladder

The manager of the Baymont by Wyndham, 7017 Shallowford Road, requested that officers ask a woman to leave the property. The manager said the woman was yelling and using profanity in the lobby while other guests were trying to eat breakfast. The woman told police she was upset because she was a guest of the hotel and her toilet was stopped up. The woman said she asked a maintenance ... (click for more)

A home in Hixson was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department saved the house from burning to the ground. At 1 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting the fire at 1828 Crabtree Road. The Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring from the eaves and attic vents. The homeowner informed fire ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Mocs Add Transfer Lamiah Walker To Women’s Roster

Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of transfer Lamiah Walker to the 2022-23 roster. “Lamiah is a perfect addition to our women's basketball program,” Poppie said. “She immediately adds to our culture with her work ethic, resiliency, and character.” Walker, who prepped at Signal Mountain High School, is transferring from Austin Peay after one season ... (click for more)

Homer-Happy Lookouts Bounce Back To Win

Oh, the difference a day makes. The Chattanooga Lookouts were shocked and stunned on Tuesday night when the Birmingham Barons scored 10 unanswered runs for a come-from-behind 12-9 victory at AT&T Field. There was no such late comeback on Wednesday as the Lookouts took advantage of four home runs to post a 5-4 victory to even their second-half record at 1-1. Relief pitching ... (click for more)


