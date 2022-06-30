Fleischmann Unhappy With Supreme Court Decision In Biden v Texas

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said he was unhappy with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Biden v. Texas, which he said will allow President Biden’s Administration "to end the successful “Remain in Mexico” border security policy."

He said, “I am incredibly disappointed that the Supreme Court today ruled against the states on the frontlines of our nation’s ongoing border crisis and will allow the Biden Administration to terminate the “Remain in Mexico” policy. This policy was one of the last and most effective tools Border Patrol and law enforcement had to secure our border.”

“I fear that once this tool is gone, the crisis we are witnessing daily at the border will only worsen. The American People want our border re-secured, and today’s ruling underscores the need for Congress to take action to counter this Administration’s open border policies.”

He gave these "Statistics on President Biden’s Border Crisis"