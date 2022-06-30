 Thursday, June 30, 2022 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fleischmann Unhappy With Supreme Court Decision In Biden v Texas

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said he was unhappy with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Biden v. Texas, which he said will allow President Biden’s Administration "to end the successful “Remain in Mexico” border security policy."

 

He said, “I am incredibly disappointed that the Supreme Court today ruled against the states on the frontlines of our nation’s ongoing border crisis and will allow the Biden Administration to terminate the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

This policy was one of the last and most effective tools Border Patrol and law enforcement had to secure our border.”

 

“I fear that once this tool is gone, the crisis we are witnessing daily at the border will only worsen. The American People want our border re-secured, and today’s ruling underscores the need for Congress to take action to counter this Administration’s open border policies.”

 

He gave these "Statistics on President Biden’s Border Crisis"

 

  • In May, over 239,000 illegal migrants were encountered by Border Patrol.
  • Since January 2021, over 2.9 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended at the border.
  • A minimum of 700,000 have evaded Border Patrol apprehension since President Biden took office.

July 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 30, 2022

Senator Blackburn Backs National Guard Members Set To Be Fired Over COVID Vaccine Refusal In New Legislation

June 30, 2022

Dodson Ave. Save-A-Lot Closes Down


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ASHLEY MONET 4904 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ... (click for more)

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) will introduce new legislation to prohibit federal funds from being utilized to implement any requirement that a member of the National Guard receive a vaccination ... (click for more)

The only grocery store in the East Chattanooga area, Save-A-Lot, has closed its doors after only two years in business. City officials deemed the East Chattanooga area as a “food desert” ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ASHLEY MONET 4904 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II BAINE, JEREMIAH MARCELL 200 W MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT UNDER $1000 BAUTISTA-VARGAS, ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Backs National Guard Members Set To Be Fired Over COVID Vaccine Refusal In New Legislation

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) will introduce new legislation to prohibit federal funds from being utilized to implement any requirement that a member of the National Guard receive a vaccination against COVID-19. This legislation comes as up to 40,000 U.S. Army National Guard members are set to be fired on Thursday, June 30 for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine unless President ... (click for more)

Opinion

School Achievement Tied To Funding?

My career was in the public schools of several states. I never drew the connection to funding for schools and achievement until later. This is what I have found. The states of the deep south are run by Republicans. In all of them, educational achievement is poor. Is there a connection between funding for schools and achievement? The answer to that should be a resounding "yes." ... (click for more)

The Toughest Job You Will Ever Love

“I hope you find whatever it is you are looking for,” I tell people who can never seem to find joy in life. They look at me curiously. It was the response I wanted. Sophocles said, “Look and you will find it - what is unsought will go undetected.” Keep on seeking, and you will find it, or something will find you. I am a seeker at heart. I have an innate appetite for adventure. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Add Transfer Lamiah Walker To Women’s Roster

Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of transfer Lamiah Walker to the 2022-23 roster. “Lamiah is a perfect addition to our women's basketball program,” Poppie said. “She immediately adds to our culture with her work ethic, resiliency, and character.” Walker, who prepped at Signal Mountain High School, is transferring from Austin Peay after one season ... (click for more)

Homer-Happy Lookouts Bounce Back To Win

Oh, the difference a day makes. The Chattanooga Lookouts were shocked and stunned on Tuesday night when the Birmingham Barons scored 10 unanswered runs for a come-from-behind 12-9 victory at AT&T Field. There was no such late comeback on Wednesday as the Lookouts took advantage of four home runs to post a 5-4 victory to even their second-half record at 1-1. Relief pitching ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors