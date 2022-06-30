Dodson Ave. Save-A-Lot Closes Down

The only grocery store in the East Chattanooga area, Save-A-Lot, has closed its doors after only two years in business.

City officials deemed the East Chattanooga area as a “food desert” due to the neighborhood’s lack of a full-service grocery store. In 2020, Save-A-lot opened to solve those issues.

Now, people in the neighborhood will have to go back to traveling to surrounding areas.

When the $2 million grocery opened, County Commissioner Warren Mackey said it was the culmination of a two-decade effort to get a grocery back into the community.