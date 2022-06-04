PHOTOS: Riverbend Festival Gets Underway

Sometimes, you, I, the batter, the pitcher, the fans, and everyone else in the ballpark knows when a ball is headed over the outfield wall. Such was the case after Francisco Urbaez’s mammoth blast in the bottom of the eighth, when he cleared the bases with a grand slam into left. It was the perfect time for a bat flip. But even though Urbaez would have been excused for exulting ... (click for more)