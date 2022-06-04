4 Young People Killed, 1 Critical, In Early Morning Wreck On South Pittsburg Mountain

Four young people were killed early Saturday morning, and one is in critical condition, after a wreck on South Pittsburg Mountain.

Police said the 2010 Toyota Camry crossed the center line, while negotiating a curve to the right, and then hit a tree about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on South Pittsburg Mountain Road.

The five young people had played football for South Pittsburg; three were alums and two were currently on the team, said Marion County Superintendent Dr. Mark Griffith.

Police said the victims were ages 16-22. The driver was Johnathan Allen, age 20. Two of the passengers were identified as Jayven Martin, 22, and Sayveon Martin, 20. The fourth deceased passenger is a 16-year-old.

The surviving passenger who is currently being treated at Erlanger Hospital is 17-years-old.

None of the victims were wearing seatbelts.