Mayor, Police Chief Get Advice From Wise Counsel

Youth, 15, Charged In Mass Shooting On Cherry Street; 2nd Juvenile Suspect Identified And Being Sought
Saturday, June 4, 2022
his morning's meeting was held to discuss current problems facing the city of Chattanooga, and ways to implement positive changes. Left to right are Napoleon "Donut" Williams, retired Chattanooga detective, Mayor Tim Kelly, Police Chief Celeste Murphy and Elenora Woods, founder of WPTP radio. station.
his morning's meeting was held to discuss current problems facing the city of Chattanooga, and ways to implement positive changes. Left to right are Napoleon "Donut" Williams, retired Chattanooga detective, Mayor Tim Kelly, Police Chief Celeste Murphy and Elenora Woods, founder of WPTP radio. station.
- photo by Ben Cagle

Mayor Tim Kelly and Police Chief Celeste Murphy got some advice from a wise counselor on Saturday morning.

Napoleon "Donut" Williams, who was a longtime city detective, is a breakfast regular at Wally's on McCallie Avenue. He has been telling his associates that the mayor and police chief were coming.

Indeed, they showed up on Saturday morning - a week after a tragic shooting downtown just up from the Tennessee Aquarium.

"Donut" was the city's first black detective after he was hired by Bookie Turner.

He later was asked by Jim Catanzaro to start a police department at Chattanooga State, and he stayed for 17 years.

His breakfast friends say he often advises young officers to closely get to know the residents and the store keepers all along their beat  and to gain their trust and confidence. Then, he said, they will be in a much better position to get information when there is a major incident such as the recent shooting in which six young people were shot.


Police Blotter: Motel Guest Stays Past Checkout, Then Breaks Back Into Room; Thrower Of Small Plastic Football May Be Culprit In Broken Window

PHOTOS: Riverbend Festival Gets Underway

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The manager of America's Best Inn at 7717 Lee Hwy. told police a man staying in room 128 had stayed past check out and used a screwdriver to break into his room. The manager didn't want to prosecute

(click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BORNE, DAMION C 10 WINDMERE LOOP DUNLAP, 37327 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy EVADING ARREST CRIMINAL



The manager of America’s Best Inn at 7717 Lee Hwy. told police a man staying in room 128 had stayed past check out and used a screwdriver to break into his room. The manager didn’t want to prosecute for the damage to the door, but she did want him trespassed from the property. When the officer went to room 128 there were four individuals inside. The man was told to gather his things ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Riverbend Festival Gets Underway

(click for more)

TV Does More To Destroy The Fabric Of Our Nation

People blame deadbeat parents for their children's crimes. How can you pass along something that you never had? We are into three and four generations of deadbeat, thug parents with each generation presenting a new level of thuggery. No, these so called parents don't know where their 14-year-old kid is at midnight because, honestly, most don't care. Kids know this so they invent

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME OF THIS WEEK'S ONE-LINERS -- Doesn't expecting the unexpected make the unexpected become the expected? -- What do you get when you cross a joke with a rhetorical question? -- The severity of the itch is inversely proportional to the ability to reach it. -- The hardness of the butter is proportional to the softness of the bread. -- Half the people you know are

Urbaez, Lookouts Rout Rocket City 10-1

Sometimes, you, I, the batter, the pitcher, the fans, and everyone else in the ballpark knows when a ball is headed over the outfield wall. Such was the case after Francisco Urbaez's mammoth blast in the bottom of the eighth, when he cleared the bases with a grand slam into left. It was the perfect time for a bat flip. But even though Urbaez would have been excused for exulting

Vols Beat Alabama State, 10-0; Campbell Tops Georgia Tech, 15-8, In Knoxville Regional Opener

Jordan Beck homered twice and had four RBIs to lead top-ranked Tennessee into the winner's bracket of the Knoxville Regional before a standing room only crowd on a warm Friday night . The Vols beat Alabama State, 10-0, as the Vols captured their 55th victory of the season, which ties the school record. Tennessee next faces Campbell, which scored five runs in the second inning


