14 People Shot Near Bar Close To Parkridge Hospital On McCallie Avenue; Several Hit By Cars; 3 Killed; Several In Critical Condition
 Sunday, June 5, 2022 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Coty Wamp Says There Will Be No Leniency For Those Involved In Gun Crimes

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Republican district attorney nominee Coty Wamp responded on Sunday regarding last night’s shootings as well as the continued violent crimes and gang shootings occurring in Chattanooga. 

 

She said, “My office will undoubtedly be handling the cases of  those that are responsible for the shootings in the last 10 days.

I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll say it again — put a gun in your hand with the intent to harm this community, and my office will seek the harshest punishment that the law allows. You will not receive a break. You will not receive probation. You will go to prison. You’re not just wreaking havoc. You’re not just hurting our city. You’re taking children from parents. Your taking sisters from their brothers. You’re taking grandsons from their grandmother. You’re causing the worst amount of pain imaginable.

 

"We also won’t hide from the word 'gang'. This violence is gang related. Period. We cannot fix the problem until we are honest about the problem.

 

"I’ll work with the Mayor and the Police Chief in any way I can. I’ll fight for officers and deputies when they ask for help. But the main thing I am called to do is enforce the law — and I will. That’s my solution. No more leniency. CPD officers, hang in there and thanks for the job you do. Your sleepless nights are recognized, and they mean something."


June 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Attempts To Steal Cart Of Items From Walmart By Posing As Employee; Man Feels Threatened By Girlfriend Who Has Keys To His House And Says "Don't Stay Here Tonight"

June 5, 2022

PHOTOS: Saturday At Riverbend Festival

June 5, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, showed police camera footage of a Latino male attempting to walk out of the garden section with a buggy of items while wearing a Walmart ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Attempts To Steal Cart Of Items From Walmart By Posing As Employee; Man Feels Threatened By Girlfriend Who Has Keys To His House And Says "Don't Stay Here Tonight"

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, showed police camera footage of a Latino male attempting to walk out of the garden section with a buggy of items while wearing a Walmart employee vest. Loss prevention grabbed the buggy before he could get any items out of it and he threw the vest down and ran away. Police attempted to locate the man, but never did. * * * ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Saturday At Riverbend Festival

(click for more)

Opinion

TV Does More To Destroy The Fabric Of Our Nation

People blame deadbeat parents for their children's crimes. How can you pass along something that you never had? We are into three and four generations of deadbeat, thug parents with each generation presenting a new level of thuggery. No, these so called parents don’t know where their 14-year-old kid is at midnight because, honestly, most don’t care. Kids know this so they invent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Declines To Punish Texas Police Chief

On Saturday the Uvalde (Texas) School Board declined to punish school police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo for failing to confront a shooter who – during an uninterrupted 80-minute spree – killed 19 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School. Arredondo has been heavily criticized for his faltering reactions following the May 24 debacle. Investigations by the Texas Department ... (click for more)

Sports

"That's How It Works" - CFC Women Get First Win Of The Season

It was blue bedlam. After a 19 th minute set piece shot was deflected back into the field of play, Isabel Aguilar ripped into the fray. She didn’t need a dribble or setup touch to get power on the rebound shot, and it accelerated past the keeper for a Chattanooga FC 1-0 lead. The team carried that momentum through the rest of the match, and CFC's revived women’s team came ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Fall To Union Omaha At CHI Memorial Stadium

The Red Wolves welcomed Union Omaha to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as they looked to rebound from their midweek game against the Richmond Kickers. Obleda’s side fell behind, as Joseph Brito snuck one past Carlos Avilez in the second minute to put Union Omaha up 0-1 - a score that held to the end. The home side had a great chance in the 10th minute as Rey Ortiz served ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors