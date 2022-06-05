Coty Wamp Says There Will Be No Leniency For Those Involved In Gun Crimes

Republican district attorney nominee Coty Wamp responded on Sunday regarding last night’s shootings as well as the continued violent crimes and gang shootings occurring in Chattanooga.

She said, “My office will undoubtedly be handling the cases of those that are responsible for the shootings in the last 10 days.

I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll say it again — put a gun in your hand with the intent to harm this community, and my office will seek the harshest punishment that the law allows. You will not receive a break. You will not receive probation. You will go to prison. You’re not just wreaking havoc. You’re not just hurting our city. You’re taking children from parents. Your taking sisters from their brothers. You’re taking grandsons from their grandmother. You’re causing the worst amount of pain imaginable.

"We also won’t hide from the word 'gang'. This violence is gang related. Period. We cannot fix the problem until we are honest about the problem.

"I’ll work with the Mayor and the Police Chief in any way I can. I’ll fight for officers and deputies when they ask for help. But the main thing I am called to do is enforce the law — and I will. That’s my solution. No more leniency. CPD officers, hang in there and thanks for the job you do. Your sleepless nights are recognized, and they mean something."