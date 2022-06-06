 Monday, June 6, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Release Details About Sunday's Shooting Victims On McCallie Avenue

Monday, June 6, 2022

Chattanooga Police responded to the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue on a report of a person(s) shot Sunday at approximately 2:37 a.m. When they arrived, officers encountered a large crowd of people in the street and multiple victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers began working on rendering aid to the victims, clearing the crowd and establishing and securing the crime scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported multiple victims, some with life-threatening injuries and some with non-life-threatening injuries, to local hospitals.

One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators are continuing to actively work through what is an incredibly complex investigation and are following all leads and information as they develop, said police.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Victim 1:
Female, 25 (Deceased)
Victim 2:
Female, 24 (Deceased)
Victim 3:
Male, 34 (Deceased)
Victim 4:
Male, 31
Victim 5: 
Female, 28
Victim 6:
Female, 33
Victim 7:
Female, 34
Victim 8:
Female, 30
Victim 9:
Male, 26
Victim 10:
Female, 25
Victim 11:
Male, 33
Victim 12:
Male, 32
Victim 13:
Male, 16
Victim 14:
Male, 21
Victim 15:
Female, 49
Victim 16:
Female, 34
Victim 17:
Male, 35

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.


