 Monday, June 6, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Brooks Says Coty Wamp Should Not Blame Gangs For Recent Shootings

Monday, June 6, 2022

Democratic District Attorney candidate John Allen Brooks said it is "not professional or acceptable to use terms like 'gang' or 'gang activities' when referencing a specific crime unless you’re sure that gangs were the root cause of that crime." He referred to statements by Republican candidate Coty Wamp on the incident early Sunday morning on McCallie Avenue in which three were killed.

Ms. Wamp said, "We won’t hide from the word 'gang'. This violence is gang related. Period. We cannot fix the problem until we are honest about the problem."

Attorney Brooks said, "The fact is, most victims of this recent maelstrom of violence were simply out with their friends or attending a graduate student’s birthday party. Using those terms is a racist dog whistle, implying that any young black victim of gun crime is involved in a gang. Gun violence has no place anywhere, especially not here in Hamilton County.

"As the Democratic nominee for the office of Hamilton County District Attorney, I believe it’s important to be professional, efficient and fair when addressing situations like the shootings that have recently plagued our community. We’re not alone here in Hamilton County, as communities such as Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have seen the impact of mass shootings too.

"This isn’t a partisan issue; it’s a public health issue. Gun violence is the leading cause of premature deaths in the United States. That includes 18,000 people this year alone. Through my platform, I’ll explain how a knowledgeable, experienced district attorney can use that office to reduce violent crimes.

"When crimes like these occur, we must first look to the victims/witnesses to ensure their safety and provide care. Next we must work with law enforcement, giving them the resources they need to determine the cause of the crime. Last, we must prosecute in a way that guarantees justice for the victims and their families.

"Building personal relationships is critical to the work of a district attorney. True, the DA must work closely with the individuals trying to solve the case, but the DA also must know and earn the trust of the community affected by crime. That means being willing to hear from people who may not agree with you politically or who feel the system is working against them. When all parties have bought in - from law enforcement to government officials to the impacted citizens - you can solve cases efficiently and work to prevent crime.

"Currently our DA’s office has several problems stemming from a lack of these personal relationships: witnesses scared to come forward, extremely backlogged cases, and a strong distrust from the community we serve. We must do better in all these areas to be efficient.

"The Hamilton County Courthouse displays the scales of justice to represent impartiality and the obligation of the law to weigh the evidence presented. How can a candidate for district attorney claim they’ll be fair to the community if they also say they’ll be on the side of those that enforce the law? Fair is hearing both sides of a story and letting the evidence - not a badge - be the determining factor of guilt. Fair is focusing on prosecuting and preventing violent crimes in our community.

"If elected district attorney, I will work with Police Chief Celeste Murphy and Mayor Tim Kelly in any way I can. That means opening my office doors to the victims of senseless gun crimes, allowing the fine officers of the CPD to investigate those crimes - and not making any assumptions or public statements about the nature of those crimes before those things have happened."

 

 

 


June 6, 2022

927 East Terrace Was Home To The Arnolds For 7 Decades

June 6, 2022

Peerless Mill In Rossville To Be Converted To Retail, Restaurant And Office Space

June 6, 2022

State Fee Waived On Vehicle Registrations Starting July 1


The Arnold family lived for seven decades in a two-story brick house on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill, and it was still in excellent condition when Urban Renewal knocked it down. James ... (click for more)

Tyler Cauble of Hamilton Development and real estate investors Jess Reed and Brandon Thornberry today announced the purchase of a 1.5 million square foot former wool mill on a 32-acre property ... (click for more)

Under a new state law, the Tennessee General Assembly has waived state registration fees for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals after July 1 and before June 30, 2023. Class A ... (click for more)



Breaking News

927 East Terrace Was Home To The Arnolds For 7 Decades

The Arnold family lived for seven decades in a two-story brick house on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill, and it was still in excellent condition when Urban Renewal knocked it down. James Townsend Arnold, a native of Ohio, had come to Chattanooga in 1885 to make a new start. He found a position with the lumber business of another Cameron Hill resident, J.F. Loomis. J.T. ... (click for more)

Peerless Mill In Rossville To Be Converted To Retail, Restaurant And Office Space

Tyler Cauble of Hamilton Development and real estate investors Jess Reed and Brandon Thornberry today announced the purchase of a 1.5 million square foot former wool mill on a 32-acre property 10 minutes outside downtown Chattanooga. "This deal has been in the works for a while so our team is delighted to announce the closing of Peerless Woolen Mill with investors Jess Reed and ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Gun Violence Has To Stop - And Response (3)

Another weekend, more shootings and death. Last weekend on Cherry Street, six shot with two in critical condition. This weekend three shot on Carter Street; 14 shot and three killed on McCallie Avenue. How do we get control of this ongoing situation? Chattanooga has long had a gang problem, and the gangs continue to grow. I am a responsible gun owner, but the guns being used ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Stop! Stop In The Name of God. Stop!’

The story is told that in the era of the gladiators, a monk noticed a huge throng making its way to the coliseum. His interest piqued, the holy man asked why the excitement and the excited crowd replied you must come with us. At the first there were prancing horses and chariot races, much to the monk’s delight, but then came the gladiators, heavily armored and muscled, who began ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Vs. Biscuits Preview

Who are the Chattanooga Lookouts? One night, they are an unstoppable machine in the batter's box and an unhittable entity on the mound. The next night, Chattanooga looks lethargic and inept. While this is the nature of baseball and its triple-digit games, such inconsistency is not ideal for a team with plenty of future MLB'ers. The Lookouts are 27-24 following a split six-game ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Red Shirt Freshman Charlie Taylor Gets The Offense Going

It was good of Tennessee’s fans to get behind Charlie Taylor and turn his name into an uplifting chorus at the NCAA baseball regional. Many of them probably didn’t know anything about him before entering Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night. The reserve catcher was scrambled into active duty. The situation was the first sign that the Vols would have to dig deeper into their ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors