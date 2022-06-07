 Tuesday, June 7, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Kelly Administration To Ask State Legislators To Put Chattanooga Library Under The Mayor Rather Than The Library Board

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

The Kelly administration will ask state legislators to put the Chattanooga Public Library under the mayor rather than a library board.

Brent Goldberg, chief financial officer, said the administration will "take a top-down approach" to library improvements. 

He said, "We do support the library staff and the programs they offer," but he said improvements are needed.

Councilman Ken Smith said council members were advised that library visits had dropped from 65,000 in  2019 to less than 15,000 currently. He questioned whether staff reductions were needed in line with the service drops "when you have attendance that is four to five times less than it once was."

Raquetta Dotley, council vice chair, said, "I do support the library, but not in its current form." She agreed that it should become "a department of the city."

Councilwoman Marvene Noel, who has been the most outspoken on library concerns, said she had not been given specific information she requested on library programs and the number of those currently being served.

Councilman Chip Henderson said, "I would like to see measurable impacts given the amount of money they receive." The requested library budget is $7.3 million.

He said, "I don't feel we are getting the maximum efficiency out of the downtown library given the type of money they receive, and that's a shame."

Councilman Henderson said he did not know whether legislators would go along with the requested change. He said, if not, the city could make some new appointments to the existing board.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said she was confident the legislators will agree to the new setup. She said, "This needs to be done."

Mr. Goldberg said the city is recommending approval of the current library spending request, but will be closely studying the agency in future budgets. He said the requested increase of $181,000 was to go toward three percent pay increases for library employees. 

 

 


Leadership Transition At Tennessee Department Of Economic & Community Development Announced

Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on Tuesday his departure from state government to enter the private sector. Stuart McWhorter will return to the Lee administration to serve as the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, effective July 11. “Bobby has played an invaluable role in my cabinet by recruiting new businesses and industry to ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man At Picnic Has iPhone Swiped From His Back Pocket; Woman Damages Gas Pump As She Backs Up Her U-Haul

A man on Kings Point Road told police he was at a picnic and his blue apple iPhone 13 Pro max was stolen from his back pocket. He had no suspect information. * * * Police observed a Kia Spectra (TN tag) parked on the side of the road on Elmo Avenue, with parking lights on, occupied by two men. Due to the high property crime in the area after dark, police made contact with ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Curfews Need Teeth

As knowledgeable people scramble for solutions after two mass shootings in Chattanooga in an eight-day period, a curfew for unaccompanied minors is a must. Right now, there is a 10 p.m. curfew for those 16 and younger, and an 11 p.m. for those 18 and under, but the curfews are worthless unless they are enforced. By “enforced,” I mean a parent or guardian has to come pick up a child ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Adds Takia Davis To Women's Basketball Lineup

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of Takia Davis to the 2022-23 women’s basketball lineup. “I am ecstatic to be adding Takia Davis to our women's basketball program,” Mocs head coach Shawn Poppie said of his latest addition. “Takia is an athletic post player who plays with a lot of energy and emotion. Her ability to run the ... (click for more)

U.S. Paralympics Cycling Championships Will Be Hosted In Chattanooga July 9-10

U.S. Paralympics Cycling announced Chattanooga as the host community for the 2022 USA Cycling Para-cycling Road National Championships to take place on July 9-10. This is the first time Chattanooga has hosted this event. “We are honored to serve as host for the prestigious USA Cycling Para-Cycling Road National Championships and welcome athletes from across the nation to Chattanooga,” ... (click for more)


