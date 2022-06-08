Police Blotter: Man Blackmailed With Video After Skyping With Woman On Flirtini Match; $2,500 Electric Bike Stolen Off The Back Of Truck Parked At Hotel

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/8/22

Cit Has $430,000 Emergency Purchase After Sludge Pumps Go Out

A man on Little Sorrel Road told police he was being blackmailed by an unknown woman he met on Flirtini Match. He said that unbeknownst to him, "Sofia" recorded him while they were Skyping. "Sofia" ... (click for more)