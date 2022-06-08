 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Has $430,000 Emergency Purchase After Sludge Pumps Go Out

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

City Public Works had to make a $430,000 emergency purchase after a sludge pump stopped working and then the backup pump also failed.

Brent Goldberg, city chief financial officer, said the failure was at station #1.

He said after the two failures occurred, the sludge was routed to station #2. However, it had to pump far beyond its capacity.

Mr. Goldberg said, in order to prevent waste from having to be dumped into the Tennessee River with the overuse of the station #2 pump, it was necessary on May 31 to acquire two progressive cavity pumps and grinders for station #1. 


June 8, 2022

Inmate Burned At Silverdale From Boiling Water In Microwave Oven

June 8, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills

June 8, 2022

Wreck Involving Tanker Truck Blocks Traffic On Amnicola Highway For Several Hours


Inmate Burned At Silverdale From Boiling Water In Microwave Oven

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Services and contract medical personnel responded to one of the housing units at the Silverdale Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon after an inmate sustained burns. The injury was from boiling water after being heated in a microwave. Microwaves are made available to the inmates who wish to heat up food and other types ... (click for more)

Grand Jury True Bills

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: True Bills: 313648 1 ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH ASSAULT 06/01/2022 313648 2 ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH ATTEMPTED ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 06/01/2022 313649 1 BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE ASSAULT 06/01/2022 313649 2 BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE RESISTING ARREST 06/01/2022 313649 3 BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE EVADING ARREST 06/01/2022 313650 1 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Police Need Our Help

I’ll bet a dollar to your dime that over 75 percent of people in Hamilton County don’t know anything about “the Atlas One App.” That’s how you submit a tip to the Chattanooga Police Department following two mass shootings over the past two weekends. But even the nine-year-old who was shot Saturday night on Fort Street knows how to dial 423/643-5100 to share confidential information ... (click for more)

Sports

"All the Tricks And Flicks" - A Resurgent Luke Ferreira Brings Flair To CFC's Attack

Flair isn’t something common in the various tiers of the American game. Or perhaps, more accurately, I should say effectively-used flair is something of a unicorn. Stepovers turn into lost dribbles, and feints or hesitations fizzle out when the dribbler loses the ball. And so among many of his NISA brethren, Luke Ferreira’s skillset is a rarity. The 27 year-old has every move ... (click for more)

Biscuits Cook In 5th Inning; Defeat Lookouts, 5-3

A wretched fifth inning doomed Andrew Abbott to his first loss as a Lookout while Chattanooga went down 5-3 in Montgomery. With no outs in the inning, Grant Witherspoon stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. On the very first pitch he saw, Witherspoon whipped his bat onto the ball and tripled to center. In came Roberto Alvarez, and then Tyler Frank and lastly Brett ... (click for more)


