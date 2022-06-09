Police Blotter: Newly Purchased House Is Vandalized; Man Doesn’t Want Trespassers On His Dock

A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, and a window in the kitchen ($100) was broken. The house was cleared and no one was located in or around the house. The man said he didn’t know if anything was taken or not because he was cleaning it out.

* * *

Police responded to 3536 Cummings Hwy. on a report of a two-door black Mercedes driving recklessly through the parking lot. The reporting party said the Mercedes was doing donuts and almost hit several vehicles. An officer walked into the business where the vehicle was parked and contacted the owner of the sedan. The driver admitted he was driving fast through the parking lot because he was late for work. The officer talked to him about driving fast and informed him to slow down.

* * *

While patrolling the Lake Haven Drive area, an officer observed a vehicle that had front end damage in front of a residence. The car looked abandoned. The officer checked the status of the vehicle and found that it was from Nashville with expired registration and a temporary tag on it. The side windows were dark tinted but the front windshield was not tinted.

* * *

A woman on Delano Drive told police she and her significant other were in a verbal argument. The officer didn’t see any marks or bruises that would lead to believe there was a physical altercation between the two. Another woman was able to transport the woman to her daughter’s house to separate them.

* * *

The manager of Outback Steakhouse at 2120 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police a homeless man was on their property who would not leave, even after asking. The manager wanted the man trespassed. The officer informed the man he was trespassed and he then left on his own accord.

* * *

An employee for Walgreens at 3550 Broad St. told police a homeless-looking, white male stole a cellphone charging bank from the store. She described the suspect as a thin, white male with brown hair and a beard. The suspect was wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans. Police checked the area for the suspect.

* * *

Police were called to backup EMS at Deerfoot Drive and Lightfoot Mill Road where a man having a seizure fled when EMS arrived. The officer spoke with the man and EMS. EMS said they didn’t need to transport the man because he had declined transport and answered all questions that EMS had for him. The officer spoke with the man and attempted to try and give him assistance and he also declined. He then left the area.

* * *

An employee of Wholesale Supply Group at 2411 E. 23rd St. told police a catalytic converter was stolen from one of their fleet vehicles. He said employees discovered the converter was cut off the Isuzu truck that morning when they started the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Oriole Drive told police he discovered that morning the window of his 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been struck and shattered. There is no information at this time how the damage might have occurred.

* * *

The manager of BMW of Chattanooga at 6806 E. Brainerd Road told police someone stole a company golf cart. He didn’t have a serial number registered to the cart and described it has white with black rimmed wheels. The golf cart was estimated to be worth $6,000.

* * *

A man called police and said the bumper of his pickup had been damaged while at Northgate, or possibly Walmart on Highway 153. He said there is a dent on the left side of the rear bumper.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Crestview Drive for an alarm. Upon arrival, police found an unsecured door and cleared the residence. Nothing appeared to have been taken or out of place. The homeowner arrived on scene and turned off the alarm and secured the door.

* * *

A woman at Gold’s Gym at 210 W. 4th St. told police her purse had been stolen from her car. She said sometimes her car does not lock, even when activated from her key fob, and did not see any damage to the vehicle to suggest a break in. She added that the pink Nine West purse was worth $150. She didn’t know what items were in the purse because she keeps her valuables in her phone case. She does wish to press charges if a suspect can be identified.

* * *

Police observed a vehicle sitting near 1200 Grove St. with dark tinted windows. Police passed the vehicle, headed toward the dead end, and the vehicle sped off heading south on Grove Street. Police eventually made contact with the vehicle near Chestnut Street and W. 20th Street. Police initiated emergency lights and the vehicle sped off, heading north on Chestnut Street.

* * *

A woman on Hooker Road called police because she had locked herself out of her home. An officer was able to unlock her window and get her door unlocked for her.

* * *

A store clerk at Speedway at 1330 E. 3rd St. told police a black female wearing a blue top and gray bottoms, with long braided hair was arguing with her regarding the price of an item. The clerk told police the female became hostile and was told to leave. At first the female refused to leave, however once police got to Speedway, she was no longer there. Police asked the clerk if she wanted the female to be trespassed if found, and she said yes. Police drove around the area but were unable to find her.

* * *

A man sitting in his car at Red Roof Inn at 2431 Williams St. potentially matched the description of someone who had stolen two individuals’ phones. The man allowed officers to search his vehicle to make sure the victims’ phones weren't in his possession. He didn’t have the phones in his vehicle. He also didn’t have any active warrants in NCIC.

* * *

A man on N. Marks Avenue called police and said his 2020 Chevy Trail Boss was parked on the side of the street in front of his residence. That morning he found all doors except the driver’s door locked. He found no damage to the vehicle and does not know how the suspect was able to gain entry. His Glock 19 Gen5 was taken. He had made changes to the firearm and will email the serial number and description of the weapon to police. The weapon was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man called police and said he received a call from a collection agency in Columbus, Ohio. He said the agency was attempting to get payment on a counterfeit check. The agency told him the UPS Store at 5928 Hixson Pike wrote a $580 check to the U.S. Postal Service for stamps on Dec. 6, 2021. The man told police the collection agency said that the counterfeit check was a Wells Fargo Bank check. The man said the UPS Store doesn’t use UPS Store on their business checks, they don't use Wells Fargo Bank, and they don't write checks for stamps. It appears that the USPS was the victim of a fraudulent check and sent the debt to a collection agency. The collection agency failed to ascertain the true identity of the criminal party. The collection agency attempted to collect the debt from an innocent third party. The UPS Store just needs a report for records purposes.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on Lakeshore Lane who said two bass fishermen pulled their boat into his boat slip and got out onto his dock. The man said he has no problem with people bringing in their boats, but they cannot trespass on his dock. When police arrived, the fishermen were already gone and the man said he wanted to make a report. He had a picture of the boat and its registration number.

