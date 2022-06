Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAUTISTA-REYNOSO, PASCUAL

3607 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW



BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN

2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSSESSIO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERO



BELTON, JAMES

428 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000



CABRERA, CORY ADDISON

3003 SPRING PLACE RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAIN, VICKI LYNN

111 W MANNING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401



CARRASQUILLA, EDWIN

475 CARTER RD SOUTH EAST CARTER, 37323

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



COBBS, REGGIE DEVONTA

404 LAVERN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER GRANT

1241 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COLLAR, JAYSON

207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST



COOK, JERICK TANNER

6901 LAKESHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161077

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COPELAND, JARVIS DEWAYN

107 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053519

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DUCKETT, JACQUESE LASHAY

1349 N 77TH EAST AVE TULSA, 74115

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EDWARDS, BARBARA ARLEEN

3679 CROMPTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37351

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE ASSAULT



FITZGERALD, JULIE CHRISTINE SIZEMORE

30 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417340

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER

201 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GRACE, ORAL S

402 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



HOUSTON, TWIGHLA MARIE

246 HENDERSON ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHUGHES, SKYLOR M141 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTISBELL, JOHN A1603 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEISON, COURTLYN PAIGE8614 SUMMIT PEAK WAY COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJENKINS, BRENESHA R2446 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONJORDAN, JUMAR K1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKIDD, KEYSHAWN JAQUAN2802 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKING, GARRIAN DWAYNE5601 BEL AIRE DRIVE CHATTNOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERALLAWRENCE, RYAN ALEXANDER5502 POST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091911Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMILKS, JOYCE MARIE763 ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)NIX, BRANDI NICHOLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101711Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OSBORNE, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL1013 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPITTS, VERONICA LYNN4511 HAYES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTPRICE, JOSEPH NOAH FRANKHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA3223 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEROBINSON, JARED SHANE540 FIVE POINTS ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, JASON ANDREW4650 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARASSAULTSANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS16 WATER HOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESANDERS, ISHMAEL LEE1823 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCHATZ, MICHAEL JOSEPH102 HAWKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONSMITH, LADASIA MONIQUE157 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000STEELE, JOYA LEE1076 WHEELER ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATERS, RACHEL DENISE734 HIWASSEE AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST2015 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000