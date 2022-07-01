Construction Prompts Temporary Closure Of Volkswagen Drive

As part of the construction of a state industrial access road (Ferdinand Piech Way) serving the Volkswagen Group of America supplier park in Chattanooga, Tennessee Department of Transportation contracts crews will close a portion of Volkswagen Drive from Exit 9 on I-75 to the intersection of Ferdinand Piech Way and Still Hollow Loop beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, to no later than 9 p.m. on Friday, July 8. Work will consist of grading, paving, and construction of new traffic alignments.

Alternative Access to Volkswagen Drive

From I-75 South

Take Exit 7 (Bonny Oaks Drive), turn right onto Bonny Oaks Drive, travel approximately one mile to the South entrance of Enterprise South Industrial Park, turn right onto Volkswagen Drive

From I-75 North

Take Exit 7B (Bonny Oaks Drive), merge onto Bonny Oaks Drive, travel approximately one mile to the South entrance of Enterprise South Industrial Park, turn right onto Volkswagen Drive

Detour signage will be posted. All major stakeholders residing within the Enterprise South Industrial Park have been notified of this closure.