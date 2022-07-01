 Saturday, July 2, 2022 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Making Threats, Firing 3 Shots

Friday, July 1, 2022
Bradley Meyers
Bradley Meyers

A Chattanooga man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after threatening to kill himself and a victim and firing several shots. The victim said defendant Bradley Meyers told her “I’m going to -— kill you and kill myself.” 


 On Wednesday night around 10 p.m., officers responded to a “disorder with a weapon” report at the Hamilton Villas. The reporting party, the victim, told the call taker that she was hiding in her closet and heard shots fired inside her house. 


The victim said she had arrived home after being out with friends.

She said Meyers was intoxicated and sent multiple degrading text messages to her friends prior to her return home. She told police she and Meyers slept in different rooms despite living together.


The victim said when she got home, she went to her bathroom to take a shower and locked the door. She said she and Meyers did not speak to each other at this point. But Meyers allegedly went into her bedroom while she was in the bathroom. She was getting out of the shower when she heard Meyers yell threats. 


Then, the victim said she heard three gunshots. It was later discovered that one of the bullets had traveled through the bathroom closet where she was hiding. She told police she continued to hide in the closet until police arrived on scene. The victim also mentioned that Meyers had been physically abusive towards her and threatened to kill one of her friends in the past. 


When officers arrived they found Meyers outside the house sitting inside his vehicle. He was then transported to the police service center to be questioned. During an interview with the victim, police discovered that she and Meyers have been living at the residence for about three weeks. 


Meyers is scheduled to appear in Judge Christie Sell’s courtroom on Wednesday.


July 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Pistol Falls Out Of Light Fixture From Previously Stolen Car; Cleanup Of Homeless Camp On 11th Street Halted By Unhappy Man

July 2, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 1, 2022

Chattanooga Couple Describes Frightening Home Invasion


A woman on Shallowford Road told police her vehicle was stolen from Knoxville and then recovered. She had to get her vehicle fixed because the light fixture over the center console was broken. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVARADO, TANIA 333 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga couple on Friday morning described a frightening home invasion that a Memphis pair are accused of committing. Charges were bound to the Grand Jury against Darion Merriweather ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Pistol Falls Out Of Light Fixture From Previously Stolen Car; Cleanup Of Homeless Camp On 11th Street Halted By Unhappy Man

A woman on Shallowford Road told police her vehicle was stolen from Knoxville and then recovered. She had to get her vehicle fixed because the light fixture over the center console was broken. That day, the woman had struck the light fixture with her purse and it broke again. When it broke a Ruger LCP fell out. Officers felt two empty cavities on each side of the light fixture. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVARADO, TANIA 333 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BAILEY, APRIL DARLENE 875 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 45 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

New Stadium Does Not Pass The Smell Test - And Response

I can't find any logical reasons that the new Lookout stadium is being placed where it is other than to think it's a combination of favoritism and eliminating an eyesore. All statistics point to an illogical decision coupled with questionable tax breaks/support. Lookouts average attendance in 2018 (all that I could quickly find) was 3,206 per game and ranked 74th among ... (click for more)

School Achievement Tied To Funding?

My career was in the public schools of several states. I never drew the connection to funding for schools and achievement until later. This is what I have found. The states of the deep south are run by Republicans. In all of them, educational achievement is poor. Is there a connection between funding for schools and achievement? The answer to that should be a resounding "yes." ... (click for more)

Sports

First Place Barons Beat Chattanooga Again

We all know that good pitching, timely hitting and solid defense gives any baseball team on any level a good chance of winning, but when any of the three falter, those odds drop way down. Facing the Birmingham Barons for the fourth straight day at AT&T Field Friday night, the Chattanooga Lookouts were lacking in two of the three, so it’s not a real surprise that the guys ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Win 3-2 Over Visiting Southern Soccer Academy

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves earned a 3-2 home win Friday night against Southern Soccer Academy. The win puts the Lady Red Wolves on top of the South Central standings with one regular season game left. In Friday's game, Hollie Massey opened the scoring in the 3rd minute to give the Lady Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. SSA answered in the 22nd minute. In the 39th minute, MacKenzie ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors