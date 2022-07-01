 Friday, July 1, 2022 90.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

TDOC Enhances Victim Notification System

Friday, July 1, 2022
The Tennessee Department of Correction is reminding survivors and victims of crime to enroll in the new, enhanced notification service before TDOC’s current system is deactivated. 
 
The new system, VINE (Victim Information Notification Everyday) is replacing the current system VOICE (Victim Offender Information Caller Emissary) in an effort to streamline notification services to victims. The VINE system allows individuals to opt-in to receiving electronic notifications, have more control over the type of notifications received and choose the method in which they are notified.
 
VINE is a free service that provides crime victims, their families and concerned citizens  
with reliable information about offender location, custody status changes, facility transfers, sentence expiration, release and parole eligibility for offenders in the custody of TDOC. 
 
Anyone wishing to receive updates via VINE should log on to VINELink.com, select Tennessee from the dropdown menu, and search for the offender by name or TOMIS number.
Once located, register to receive notifications by phone, email, TTY and text message. Live operators are also available to provide support 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 888-868-4631. 
 
TDOC’s Victim Services Unit serves all victims of crime and provides not only notification services to keep victims informed, but also offers crisis intervention and advocacy, community education and referrals to other state and community resources.
 
If you are a victim of crime and have questions about notifications, resources or services available to you, email victim.notification@tn.gov.

Chattanooga Couple Describes Frightening Home Invasion

Chattanooga Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Making Threats, Firing 3 Shots


A Chattanooga couple on Friday morning described a frightening home invasion that a Memphis pair are accused of committin. Charges were bound to the Grand Jury against Darion Merriweather ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Correction is reminding survivors and victims of crime to enroll in the new, enhanced notification service before TDOC’s current system is deactivated. The new ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after threatening to kill himself and a victim and firing several shots. The victim said defendant Bradley Meyers told her ... (click for more)



Chattanooga Couple Describes Frightening Home Invasion

A Chattanooga couple on Friday morning described a frightening home invasion that a Memphis pair are accused of committin. Charges were bound to the Grand Jury against Darion Merriweather and William Edward Farmer IV. Judge Gerald Webb increased the bond for their aggravated burglary charges to $75,000. Farmer and Merriweather are facing two counts of kidnapping, aggravated ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Correction is reminding survivors and victims of crime to enroll in the new, enhanced notification service before TDOC’s current system is deactivated. The new system, VINE (Victim Information Notification Everyday) is replacing the current system VOICE (Victim Offender Information Caller Emissary) in an effort to streamline notification services ... (click for more)

Opinion

New Stadium Does Not Pass The Smell Test - And Response

I can't find any logical reasons that the new Lookout stadium is being placed where it is other than to think it's a combination of favoritism and eliminating an eyesore. All statistics point to an illogical decision coupled with questionable tax breaks/support. Lookouts average attendance in 2018 (all that I could quickly find) was 3,206 per game and ranked 74th among ... (click for more)

School Achievement Tied To Funding?

My career was in the public schools of several states. I never drew the connection to funding for schools and achievement until later. This is what I have found. The states of the deep south are run by Republicans. In all of them, educational achievement is poor. Is there a connection between funding for schools and achievement? The answer to that should be a resounding "yes." ... (click for more)

Sports

Lastoria Named As Lee University Assistant AD

The Lee University Athletic Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Carman Lastoria to the position of Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing and Communications. Lastoria is entering his 11th year with Lee Athletics. He served his first five years as the Sports Information Coordinator, working for legendary Sports Information Director, George Starr. He has spent ... (click for more)

Mocs Add Transfer Lamiah Walker To Women’s Roster

Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of transfer Lamiah Walker to the 2022-23 roster. “Lamiah is a perfect addition to our women's basketball program,” Poppie said. “She immediately adds to our culture with her work ethic, resiliency, and character.” Walker, who prepped at Signal Mountain High School, is transferring from Austin Peay after one season ... (click for more)


