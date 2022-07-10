 Sunday, July 10, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Possible Lightning Strike Causes House Fire Saturday Night

Sunday, July 10, 2022
Chief Danny Hague, Tri-Community VFD
Chief Danny Hague, Tri-Community VFD

A home was damaged by fire Saturday night.

A homeowner called 911 at 8:45 p.m. reporting lightning had struck the back of the house. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene reporting the back porch was on fire.

Tri-Community VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and fire coverage for its district. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the scene. Bradley County Fire Rescue stood by Tri-Community Station 2 and Highway 58 VFD stood by Tri-Community Station 1 for any additional emergency calls in their districts.

Firefighters conducted an interior attack and quickly extinguish the fire from spreading throughout the house.

Tri-Community VFD fire officials will be investigating the cause of fire to confirm a lightning strike at the home. Fire officials also reported damages will be around $125,000.

The family escaped the home without injury. HCEMS was on the scene for medical support.


