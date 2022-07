Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN

601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



BLEVINS, CHARLES HUNTER

2840 LOWER MILL CREEK RD LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, DEMETRIA SHANTAIK

5320 CENTREL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE

2005 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

BURGLARY



CALMO, EVER

2625 HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COSTLOW, ROBERT DON

6872 AXIOM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE

1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CRUZ LASTRA, RICARDO

1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE

1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EDWARDS, VINCENT

6860 LEE HWY, APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN

4168 E RIDGE DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VOP (RECKLESS DRIVING)



FITZSIMMONS, CHAD

268 HILLSBORO RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



FRITTS, CRYSTAL MAEDOROTHY

7155 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN

4063 KEITH VALLEY RD COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

THEFT OF IDENTITY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GODINEZ-MORALES, JUANA

2004 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIO.





DRIVERS LICENSE LAWLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONHALL, PHILLIP JOSEPH4063 KEITH VALLEY ROAD COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOSKINS, CALEB J9130 BELLEAU RIDGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREJIMENEZ, AMIBALUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEKIDD, DEAUNDRA NOEL200 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLOFTY, KRISTAL NICHOLE3004 CLEVELAND HWY DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LOPEZ MEJIA, RUSTEM JHOAN1114 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMORRISON, ADRIAN DELLANO231 S. SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVOP (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONVOP (BURGLARY)VOP (BURGLARY)VOP (BURGLARY)VOP (BURGLARY)NASH, MELVIN RAY604 PARKVIEW DRIVE MOUNT JULIET, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPASCUAL-FRANCISCO, ALONZO2807 12TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPEREZ-MENDEZ, BENJAMIN LUIS1611 SOUTH CARROLL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAMOS SIMON, ELDER DONAI1805 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROBLEDO-GONZALEZ, ALBERT DANIELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROSALES-LOPEZ, RUTH ELIZABETH1812 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)SHELBY, CODY L9464 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTONE, MATTHEW BRICE268 HILLSBORO RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE ISUAREZ, DANIEL1236 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTWORTHINGTON, STEVEN ANDRE751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051215Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT