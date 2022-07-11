 Monday, July 11, 2022 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Roofless Historic Building At Main And Mitchell To Become Part Of 90-Room Hotel

Front of building at 100 E. Main St.
An historic building on E. Main Street that has long stood roofless and with its walls propped up is slated to become a 90-room hotel.

The Pfeffer Torode architectural firm on Williams Street has drawn up plans for the interesting building at the corner of Mitchell Avenue.

The handsome facade and walls at 100 E. Main St. are to be retained with a matching new section to be erected at the vacant lot at 108 E. Main next door.

The completed hotel will have 46,000 square feet and also feature a lobby, full-service kitchen, and outside lawn area.

The building was allowed to deteriorate through the years. Finally, Joe Sliger of Eastman Construction Co. stabilized the building in preparation for restoring it. However, Mr. Sliger died before the work was complete.

He earlier had saved the Terminal Hotel building next to the Choo Choo when it was in a similar condition. It was put back into service as a restaurant and brewpub. 

Side and rear of building showing Mitchell Avenue
Police Blotter: Man Admits He's Lying To Police: Woman Calls Police To Report Husband Is Driving While Drunk

Early Voting For The Aug. 4 Election Begins Friday

Dr. Stephen Miller Named New Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer


A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she had gotten into a verbal disorder with a man. The woman said that during the disorder, the man took the key to her car and left with her vehicle. ... (click for more)

Tennessee’s early voting period for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election begins this Friday, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30. “More ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department announced Dr. Stephen Miller as the new Health Department Health Officer. Dr. Miller joins the Health Department with a family practice background along ... (click for more)



Keep Those Dollar General Trucks Out Of Our Rarified Air - And Response (4)

Perhaps the elected officials who breathe that rarified air on Lookout Mountain have made it crystal clear to the few impoverished residents of that mountain that they have absolutely no compassion for those citizens who cannot afford to have their chicken noodle soup flown in by helicopter like the "privileged class" is able to afford. Dollar General only locates their ... (click for more)

Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification

We welcome your opinions at Chattanoogan.com. Email to news@chattanoogan.com . We require your real first and last name and contact information. This includes your home address and phone number. We do not post the contact information, but need it for verification. There is no word limit, but if your article is too long you may lose your reader. Please focus more on issues ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


