Roofless Historic Building At Main And Mitchell To Become Part Of 90-Room Hotel

An historic building on E. Main Street that has long stood roofless and with its walls propped up is slated to become a 90-room hotel.

The Pfeffer Torode architectural firm on Williams Street has drawn up plans for the interesting building at the corner of Mitchell Avenue.

The handsome facade and walls at 100 E. Main St. are to be retained with a matching new section to be erected at the vacant lot at 108 E. Main next door.

The completed hotel will have 46,000 square feet and also feature a lobby, full-service kitchen, and outside lawn area.

The building was allowed to deteriorate through the years. Finally, Joe Sliger of Eastman Construction Co. stabilized the building in preparation for restoring it. However, Mr. Sliger died before the work was complete.

He earlier had saved the Terminal Hotel building next to the Choo Choo when it was in a similar condition. It was put back into service as a restaurant and brewpub.