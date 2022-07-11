Dr. Stephen Miller Named New Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer

The Hamilton County Health Department announced Dr. Stephen Miller as the new Health Department Health Officer. Dr. Miller joins the Health Department with a family practice background along with strong work experience in the medical field ranging from emergency room physician to private practice.

“We are excited to have Dr.

Stephen Miller join our award-winning Hamilton County Health Department,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “The past few years have shown us that the Hamilton County Health Officer plays a vital role in the health of this community. With public health continuing to be an important issue as we deal with the impact of the pandemic, Dr. Miller is a welcome addition to our health department administrative team.”

Dr. Miller is a Chattanooga native and a graduate of Nova Southeastern University, College of Osteopathic. He completed his family practice residency in South Bend, IN at the St. Joseph Hospital System and went on to practice emergency medicine full time. In 2014, Dr. Miller returned to Chattanooga where he took on the role of medical director at the Erlanger Wellness Center, where he served prior to his new role as Health Officer. Dr. Miller describes himself as a family man who enjoys spending time in outdoor activities that are wonderfully available in Chattanooga and the surrounding areas.

“We are excited to have Dr. Miller step into the role of Health Officer, especially during this critical time in public health,” said Sabrina Novak, Hamilton County Health Department administrator. “We are confident his experience and expertise will be invaluable to the Health Department, as we move forward in serving and ensuring a safe and healthy community for all residents here in Hamilton County."



Health Department officials said, "As we welcome Dr. Miller on board, we would also like to express our thanks to Dr. Karen Moyer for serving as the interim health officer during the time of the position vacancy. Dr. Moyer is the medical director for our agency’s Homeless Health Care Center. Her leadership and dedication were integral to the operation of our Health Department."

