Planning Commission Recommends Approval For 706 New Apartments At N. Hickory Valley Road Near Highway 58; Central Soya Project Okayed

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for 706 new apartment units on 54 acres at 8699 N. Hickory Valley Road.

County Commissioner Steve Highlander was the only no vote. He had requested a 30-day deferral for more details on the traffic issue.

The final decision on the rezoning request from duplexes to apartments will be by the County Commission next month.

Commissioner Highlander said it sometimes takes three light changes before citizens can get onto Highway 58 from N. Hickory Valley Road - even when school is not in session. He said school buses will not be able to go into the private development said during their pickups "it will shut down the state highway."

Mike Price of MAP Engineers said the developer will be making road improvements, including adding dual left turn lanes onto Highway 58. He said that light is bogged down now because there is only a single left turn lane.

He said the apartments will go behind a townhouse development by the same development group that is slated to start this fall. It will be at a site that Walmart planned to build a new super center, but balked at the project.

Sheriff Jim Hammond was among the speakers at the meeting, citing traffic concerns.

He said, "We need a good solid plan on how to get people in and out of that development."

Mr. Price said the group is expanding an earlier traffic study made for the townhomes and, at the time, a 250-home development.

Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road.

It will include 750 housing units.