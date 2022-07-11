Planning Commission Recommends Approval For 706 New Apartments At N. Hickory Valley Road Near Highway 58; Central Soya Project Okayed

 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 86.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Monday, July 11, 2022

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for 706 new apartment units on 54 acres at 8699 N. Hickory Valley Road.

County Commissioner Steve Highlander was the only no vote. He had requested a 30-day deferral for more details on the traffic issue.

The final decision on the rezoning request from duplexes to apartments will be by the County Commission next month.

Commissioner Highlander said it sometimes takes three light changes before citizens can get onto Highway 58 from N. Hickory Valley Road - even when school is not in session. He said school buses will not be able to go into the private development said during their pickups "it will shut down the state highway."

Mike Price of MAP Engineers said the developer will be making road improvements, including adding dual left turn lanes onto Highway 58. He said that light is bogged down now because there is only a single left turn lane.

He said the apartments will go behind a townhouse development by the same development group that is slated to start this fall. It will be at a site that Walmart planned to build a new super center, but balked at the project.

Sheriff Jim Hammond was among the speakers at the meeting, citing traffic concerns.

He said, "We need a good solid plan on how to get people in and out of that development."

Mr. Price said the group is expanding an earlier traffic study made for the townhomes and, at the time, a 250-home development.

Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road.

It will include 750 housing units.

 


July 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

July 12, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 11, 2022

More Changes On South Broad: Wallace Building Razed; Last Remaining House For Sale


A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KIMBERLY KAY 837 RUNYAN DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FALSE REPORTS LEAVING ... (click for more)

More changes are happening on South Broad Street, which is just a short distance from a planned $1 billion development at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland property. The Wallace Building, which dated ... (click for more)



Opinion

Keep Those Dollar General Trucks Out Of Our Rarified Air - And Response (4)

Perhaps the elected officials who breathe that rarified air on Lookout Mountain have made it crystal clear to the few impoverished residents of that mountain that they have absolutely no compassion for those citizens who cannot afford to have their chicken noodle soup flown in by helicopter like the "privileged class" is able to afford. Dollar General only locates their ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


