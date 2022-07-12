Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor having his car parked in the grass on the road in the no parking area, then attempting to reverse, but not being able to reverse, so he drove forward through the man's yard/driveway. The man also told police he has had issues with the neighbor washing his large tarp for his trailer right next to their property line and all the chemicals running onto his property, killing some of his grass. The man believes the neighbor does all this on purpose just to bother/irritate him. Police were unable to speak with the neighbor, due to him not being home.

* * *

Police were called to the Raceway at 2528 Broad St. on reports of a man who was refusing to leave. Police spoke with the man and he agreed to go.

* * *

A man on Enterprise Lane told police that his ex-girlfriend's mom came to his house and was banging on the door. He told police he thought the woman had a gun, but never saw one. A neighbor who was outside also said no gun was observed. The man wanted a report made for possible future incidents.

* * *

A man at the skate park at 1785 Reggie White Blvd., told police he found a binder with personal documents in the parking lot. Police retrieved the binder and the documents, a paper ID and birth certificate. Both items were taken to CPD Property.

* * *

A man, who is a delivery driver at the Papa John's Pizza, 7000 Lee Hwy., told police his vehicle, a gray Nissan X-Terra with TN tag, was stolen while he was inside the pizza place waiting for his deliveries. He said his black Samsung cellphone was inside the vehicle. Police were unable to review the security camera footage because the supervisor did have the password to access the video.

* * *

While on foot patrol, police observed a large U-haul parked in the Chestnut Street parking lot. This lot is reserved for handicap-only parking and close to the main entrance of the venue. An investigator with special operations was notified. Officers were requested to respond and utilize K9 to determine if further action was needed regarding the suspicious vehicle. Both dogs alerted on the U-haul, and the Bomb Squad was requested to respond as well. Officers were able to determine there was no threat related to the vehicle. Registration was conducted and found to be valid and negative stolen. The vehicle was left in place.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Isbill Road. Police spoke to a man who said he and his wife had gotten into a verbal argument with regards to her infidelity as she was picking up her belongings. No physical altercation occurred between them, and each went their separate ways

* * *

A woman on McBrien Road told police she was in her vehicle while a man was in the apartment. She said the man came out of the apartment and approached her in her vehicle. She said he started banging on the window so she attempted to leave, but then his friends blocked her in with their vehicle. This is when police arrived and all of them separated. The woman said she only wants the man to leave and does want to see him again. The man was able to show police that he does pay rent and the rent payments are coming out of his account under his name. Because of this, police told her the man did not have to leave; however, he agreed to leave for the night.

* * *

A woman on Carson Avenue told police that she was in Atlanta for the weekend. She said that when she returned home, she noticed her vehicle had been stolen. She said her vehicle was locked and she had the only set of keys with her in Atlanta. There is no suspect information. Their house has cameras, but they are not operational. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. She said her vehicle is a white Chevy Equinox with TN tag. It has a hole in the bumper on the driver's side. There is nothing else that stands out about the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Inlet View Lane told police she was notified via email about a purchase on her credit card. She said the card company had declined the charge. She said she contacted the police department where a package was going to be delivered, and they requested her to file a report with CPD. She said the delivery address was in Massachusetts.

* * *

A man told police he was walking on E. MLK Boulevard when he noticed a rifle case on the ground. He said he secured the case, which had a rifle in it, and then notified police. Police secured the rifle and took it to Property. The rifle was checked through NCIC, with hits to stolen weapons, but those weapons were not the same as the rifle that was found. The rifle only has four numbers, as it was manufactured in 1909.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police they found a bicycle in the street at 104 Bush St. Police took possession of the bicycle. The bicycle did not come back as being stolen. Police transported it to Property.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a call of suspicious package at Perimeter Place, 6231 Perimeter Dr. Police searched the contents of the package to find that it was just a duffel bag filled with what appeared to be female wigs, clothes and other miscellaneous items. The bag was taken to CPD Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A woman told police that someone charged her card for $1,483 at the Target at 1816 Gunbarrel

Road. She said there were four separate charges. The suspect is unknown.

* * *

A man told police that a white female with brown hair, a white shirt, black pants, red hat, and backpack with colorful circles on it, stole one of their signs. He said the sign had a picture of Jesus on it. The man said the woman walked up to where they were standing on the corner of Broad Street and Aquarium Way, grabbed the sign and said, "You ain't gonna do this to my Jesus." He said she grabbed the sign and took off on a mountain bike towards the Aquarium.