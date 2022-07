Takeia Clay, who died after a crash on June 28, after a shoot-out with two other vehicles in the Brainerd Tunnel, was an employee of Chattanooga State. She worked in the bursar's office at the college.

Ms. Clay was not involved in the shoot-out, and the other two vehicles drove away. She was wearing her seatbelt, but died on Saturday, as a result of her injuires.

Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Clay.

The suspects in the shoot-out have not been arrested.