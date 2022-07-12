 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Dayton Passes $80 Million Budget With No Tax Increase; Questions Raised Over $90,000 For Fishing Tournaments

Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Dayton budget discussion
Dayton budget discussion
The City of Dayton Council passed its 2022-2023 budget on second reading with no tax increase, but did increase residential garbage service up $1.50 to $13 a month. 
 
The $80 million main budget includes $7.3 million for Dayton City Schools.
 
The property tax will remain at 58 cents per $100. 
 
The routine meeting ended with a very lively discussion over the fishing tournament. John Bamber, director of the Rhea County Economic Community Development, sent an invoice to the city of Dayton for $90,000 for upcoming scheduled fishing tournaments that mostly are scheduled next year.l 
 
Mayor Hurley Marsh vigorously stated, "We've told him (Bamber) and told him how to do this. He needs to come in front of the council and request a donation.”  
 
Mayor Marsh asked city manager Tommy Solmon where he was, and Mr. Solomon replied he was on vacation.  
 
Vice Mayor Steve Randolph made the motion to place the item on hold until Mr. Bamber can come in front of the council. “We’re not paying for a bass tournament. We will make our fair share contribution with the county, but not pay for it ahead of time.” 
 
Councilman Doss said that they have a 10-man board over the fishing tournaments, but they have only met twice in 18 months. 
 
“A lot of the community are not happy with some of what's going on with the tournaments,” remarked Mayor Marsh. 
 
Council did approve the annual $50,000 annual fee to the Economical and Community Development Board. 
 
City Recorder Michelle Horton brought the board up to date on the paving of old Graysville Road from the Dayton/Graysville city limits to Illinois Avenue.

  

Ms. Horton said, “We got an extension on the grant till September 2023 and are even closer than we have been before. TDOT is working with Norfolk Southern at this time as part of the Illinois Avenue is their property for the rail line.”

  

Mayor Marsh remarked that they will probably have to get the city of Cincinnati involved as the rail line is actually owned by the city and leased by Norfolk Southern.b”Cincinnati will never go broke,” he added. Mayor Marsh is a retired Norfolk Southern employee. 
 
City Manager Solomon told the council that they were applying for ARP (American Recovery Plan) money for a grant to relocate  the utilities on Summer City Road on Dayton Mountain. 
 
“TDOT is going to be widening and improving Summer City Road from Highway 30 eastward toward Spring City and will be straightening out some of the curves. So, we will have to move our water lines," said the city manager.  


July 12, 2022

Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

July 12, 2022

Kayaker In Distress Rescued On Tennessee River After Good Samaritan Calls 911

July 12, 2022

Tennessee Supreme Court Seeking Applicants


An odd collection of log rooms was long a curiosity at the foot of Cameron Hill at 807 Pine St. "The Cabins," that were a temporary home for Thomas Crutchfield Sr. as he built the Crutchfield ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters were able to save a man from drowning in the Tennessee River, thanks to an alert driver crossing over the Chickamauga Dam. Someone driving on Highway 153 called Hamilton ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court will begin accepting applications for the position of State Attorney General and Reporter on Friday. Under the state constitution, the Tennessee Attorney General and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

An odd collection of log rooms was long a curiosity at the foot of Cameron Hill at 807 Pine St. "The Cabins," that were a temporary home for Thomas Crutchfield Sr. as he built the Crutchfield House before the Civil War, lasted many years after his early death. Crutchfield was one of the leading contractors in East Tennessee, having learned the art from his father-in-law, Samuel ... (click for more)

Tennessee Supreme Court Seeking Applicants

The Tennessee Supreme Court will begin accepting applications for the position of State Attorney General and Reporter on Friday. Under the state constitution, the Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter is appointed by the state Supreme Court and serves an eight-year term. The term for the new Attorney General will begin Sept. 1. As the chief legal officer of the state, the Attorney ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wait Til They Hear The Train Horns At Central Soya

Re: “Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road. It will include 750 housing units.” I truly understand the need for more housing in Chattanooga, but I literally couldn’t contain my morning breakfast when I read the Planning Commission recommended approval for potentially 750 housing units (Lord only knows ... (click for more)

Muffled In Bradley County

The last two years have proven to be controversial when it comes to citizens addressing various governmental bodies across the United States. The most famous was in Loundon County, Va., where elected officials and school board association wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in an attempt to silence parents. Evidence shows that is coming to Tennessee and to Bradley ... (click for more)

Sports

Lisa Lowry Smith, Dona Robinson Are Winners In CWGA Play At Windstone

The Chattanooga Women’s Association played at Windstone Golf Course on Monday. The game was individual pars based on prior rounds played. Individual Pars-Number of natural pars are recorded for each player and compared to their quota. Winner is the most over quota. Below are the results of those who exceeded their quota: 15 women played at Windstone and the winners ... (click for more)

James Boofer: More Than Wins And Losses

Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a huge sports fan. I’ve loved Tennessee football ever since my dad took me to my first game in 1974 when Condredge Holloway and the Vols hosted the UCLA Bruins at Neyland Stadium. I’ve loved the New York Yankees since 1976, a meeting with Mickey Mantle in Chattanooga at the age of six cemented my love for, arguably, the country’s most hated sports ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors