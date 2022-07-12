Dayton Passes $80 Million Budget With No Tax Increase; Questions Raised Over $90,000 For Fishing Tournaments

The City of Dayton Council passed its 2022-2023 budget on second reading with no tax increase, but did increase residential garbage service up $1.50 to $13 a month.

The $ 80 million main budget includes $7.3 million for Dayton City Schools. The property tax will remain at 58 cents per $100.

The routine meeting ended with a very lively discussion over the fishing tournament. John Bamber, director of the Rhea County Economic Community Development, sent an invoice to the city of Dayton for $90,000 for upcoming scheduled fishing tournaments that mostly are scheduled next year.l

Mayor Hurley Marsh vigorously stated, " We've told him (Bamber) and told him how to do this. He needs to come in front of the council and request a donation.”

Mayor Marsh asked city manager Tommy Solmon where he was, and Mr. Solomon replied he was on vacation.

Vice Mayor Steve Randolph made the motion to place the item on hold until Mr. Bamber can come in front of the council. “ We’re not paying for a bass tournament. We will make our fair share contribution with the county, but not pay for it ahead of time.”

Councilman Doss said that they have a 10-man board over the fishing tournaments, but they have only met twice in 18 months .

“A lot of the community are not happy with some of what's going on with the tournaments,” remarked Mayor Marsh.

Council did approve the annual $50,000 annual fee to the Economical and Community Development Board.

City Recorder Michelle Horton brought the board up to date on the paving of old Graysville Road from the Dayton/Graysville city limits to Illinois Avenue.

Ms. Horton said, “We got an extension on the grant till September 2023 and are even closer than we have been before. TDOT is working with Norfolk Southern at this time as part of the Illinois Avenue is their property for the rail line.”

Mayor Marsh remarked that they will probably have to get the city of Cincinnati involved as the rail line is actually owned by the city and leased by Norfolk Southern.b”Cincinnati will never go broke,” he added. Mayor Marsh is a retired Norfolk Southern employee.

City Manager Solomon told the council that they were applying for ARP (American Recovery Plan) money for a grant to relocate the utilities on Summer City Road on Dayton Mountain.