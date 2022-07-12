 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Volkswagen Chattanooga Signs Statement Of Employer Support Of The Guard And Reserve

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

  • Presentation of colors, members of the local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 203

  • Billy Hewitt, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Chattanooga chairman speaks to ceremony attendees; Chattanooga CEO Chris Glover on far right

  • Billy Hewitt with Chris Glover as he signs the statement of support

  • Group photo with representatives from Volkswagen, ESGR, US Army Reserve Center


In a ceremony on Tuesday, Volkswagen Chattanooga confirmed its commitment to employees who serve in the United States Guard and Reserve units by signing a statement of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

 

“Many of our team members have selflessly given their time for active and reserve service in the military, some of whom also currently serve in our military’s guard and reserve components,” said Chris Glover, CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga.

“We are proud of these brave men and women. With this statement of support, we reinforce our commitment to members of our team who are also members of the nation’s Guard and Reserve military units, and will support them as they continue to serve our country.”

 

The mission of the ESGR program is to increase employer support of the nation’s Guard and Reserve members by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employees participating in the military.

 

By signing the Statement of Support, Volkswagen Chattanooga pledges to:

·        fully recognize, honor and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act;

·        provide managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve;

·        appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to our workforce and will encourage efforts to employ Guardsmen, Reservists and transitioning Service members and Veterans;

·        continually recognize and support military Service members and their families, in peace, in crises and in war.

 

“Employers like Volkswagen Chattanooga assist in putting our service men and women’s minds at ease when performing their military duties,” said Bill Hewitt, chair of the Chattanooga ESGR Committee. “Confidence in knowing their employment is secure and a job is waiting when they return allows them to focus on their mission. Employers like Volkswagen are true patriots and partners to the protection of our country. ESGR values their support and commitment.”

 

Volkswagen Chattanooga supports and accommodates employees with military obligations across all branches of the United States military, which include the Guard and Reserve. Employees are offered supplemental paid leave at increasing levels depending on the type and length of leave, such as military training, public emergencies and active duty.

 

Volkswagen Chattanooga complies with all federal, state and local laws that regulate military leaves of absence and does not discriminate with respect to an employee’s company standing on the basis of the employee’s military service. 

 

At the factory, veterans and active duty service members have the opportunity to participate in the MilVets employee resource group, which supports camaraderie, leadership and continued professional development.


July 12, 2022

July 12, 2022

