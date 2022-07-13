Major Makeover Of Westside Set To Begin; County Passing On $2 Million In ARP Funds For Project

Chattanooga Housing Authority Executive Director Betsy McCright told the County Commission on Wednesday that a major makeover of the Westside is about to get underway.

She spoke as the commission is set to approve $2 million of its American Rescue Plan funds for the project.

Ms. McCright said the College Hill Courts and Gateway Towers will be taken down as part of the project expected to last up to 10 years.

However, she said a "build first" approach will be used that will allow current residents to opportunity to stay on the site.

Ms. McCright said the county's $2 million will go toward the first phase of the project, which includes a $5,787,000 renovation of the James A. Henry School.

She said the current Westside Community Center will be taken down and 119 residential units will be built there. She said the James A. Henry School will become "the community hub."

Ms. McCright said there are currently 60 Head Start seats at the community center. She said 100 Head Start seats are planned at the James A. Henry School.

The commissioners were told that 1,500 families currently live at the Westside and 87 percent make less than $15,000 per year. Also, 87 percent are black.

She said the plan is to build 1,783 new residential units at the overall site with 40 percent offered at market rate. The remainder will have rent at 80 percent of the Median Income level.

Ms. McCright said an RFP on the project went out last Friday and is due to be awarded in the first quarter of 2023.

She said CHA received a $3 million federal earmark from Rep. Chuck Fleischmann for the project and recently got word it was getting $3 million from the city for affordable housing.