County Staying With Cigna For Health Plan Administration After Getting $1.5 Million Annual Savings

Hamilton County government is staying with Cigna for the administration of its health and pharmacy programs after getting a $1.5 million savings on the current contract.

Officials said six companies applied for the business, and Cigna and BlueCross were the finalists.

However, the Cigna offering saved $1.6 million over that of BlueCross.

Sandra Ellis, administrator of county human services, said there would be "little or no disruption of services" despite the cost drop with Cigna.

The county is self-insured, but hires a firm to administer its program.

