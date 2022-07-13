Chamber Says Over 150 Business Leaders Back Stadium Plan

In the last several days more than 150 business and community leaders have signed an ad supporting the South Broad Redevelopment that also includes a new stadium, Chamber of Commerce officials said.

“We need a new gleaming gateway to Chattanooga that welcomes people,” said Christy Gillenwater, president and CEO, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It's time to talk realistically about how we appear at first glance when people approach downtown from I-24."

“We asked our top investors where they stood on this important project. An overwhelming majority are eager to show their full support,” she said. "As more people begin to understand the many benefits for the entire community, we invite them to sign on as well."

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, “There comes a time when leaders need to stand for progress, this is now that time.

“This is a moment after years of effort where all things have come together in support not only for an anchor for the South Broad Street Development but massive economic development. We currently have businessmen and women who are already committed to invest $200 million in new development on this site.

“The reluctance of some to support this project is bewildering, but I suspect they also would have rejected our effort to redevelop downtown with the Tennessee Aquarium or the wise decision to purchase what we now know as Enterprise South, home to thousands of jobs. This project will also house businesses, retail stores, restaurants and homes. It is the next chapter in the evolving story of Hamilton County and it needs to happen now before this moment slips away,” Coppinger said.



Mayor Tim Kelly said, “I am grateful for the support of Chattanooga’s business community, which clearly recognizes what an incredible opportunity we have before us to revitalize the rusting eyesore currently serving as our city’s western gateway.

“The bottom line is this is a great deal for the people of Chattanooga and Hamilton County that will generate tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue to support our schools and civic infrastructure, all without using one penny of existing tax dollars. I was in business for years, and let me tell you, deals like this don’t come around every day - the time to move is now.”

As part of an annual legislative survey, the Chattanooga Chamber asked about support to keep the Lookouts in Chattanooga. Ms. Gillenwater said 78 percent said yes.



She stated, The website SouthBroad.info offers a place where people can add their names to the growing list of leaders who support moving forward, as well as providing facts about all of the potential projects, an economic impact study, and renderings."

Barry Ruffalo, president and CEO, Astec Industries, Inc., said his family has been driving past the site for vacations since he was six years old - on their way from Wisconsin to Florida. “The dilapidated state of the site and its buildings has been burned into my memory for years. I’m in favor of doing something about it that would not only look better but would also have so many positive benefits for the city.”

Ms. Gillenwater said she is "inviting our community to speak up in support." “We enjoy a history of working in partnership to make great things happen here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County and we’re excited about these possibilities,” she said. “Most of us have had that moment that Barry Ruffalo talked about - where we drive into town from I-24, look left at the beautiful expanse of river, then look to our right and wonder why that property has yet to be redeveloped - especially with a city as prosperous and forward-looking as Chattanooga.

“The South Broad Redevelopment project is a dream that has been decades in the making and now this is finally being realized - Chattanooga revitalized from the Riverfront to Lookout Mountain.”

She said, "Some 140 acres with river views will transform industrial sites into pedestrian and picnic areas, conveniently situated next to new office spaces, where businesses will invest, and welcoming spaces where people will enjoy walkable shopping and entertainment. One of the focal points is a world-class entertainment venue, where baseball will be played, the new home for our beloved Lookouts.

"The multi-use outdoor venue can host family events, business gatherings, concerts, high school sports teams, holiday events and parties, community health/fitness programs. When the multi-use stadium is not in use for events, it will be open to the public as a park where people can walk the concourse, picnic outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.

“The South Broad Redevelopment promises to position us as a global model for placemaking. For many years, the city of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and many of our community residents and leaders have worked in partnership to transform our community into one of America's Best Towns. Our Riverfront, Tennessee Riverwalk, and Enterprise South, have rightfully garnered acclaim and emulation over those years.

“Now is the time for this project. The potential prosperity spurred by this redevelopment has local business leaders championing Chattanooga's next transformative moment. We must move ahead together in partnership to keep up with other communities who are planning ahead.”