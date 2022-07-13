 Thursday, July 14, 2022 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fleischmann Supports Bill To Provide Healthcare Benefits To Veterans Exposed To Burn Pits And Other Toxins

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann voted in favor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022. The bill will allow veterans exposed to burn pits or other dangerous toxins during their military service to receive healthcare benefits  through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

 

He said, "I am proud to support this bipartisan and bicameral bill that greatly improves on the well-intentioned but flawed version of the bill that passed earlier this year.

From veterans who served in the Cold War cleaning up nuclear waste, to veterans who handled herbicides in the Vietnam War, and those exposed to burn pits in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East, our nation has a solemn duty to ensure that every veteran who needs healthcare benefits because of their noble service gets the care they deserve. 

 

“This bill represents the best of bipartisanship between the House and Senate. I am heartened that Congress could come together to pass a good bill that provides needed benefits to veterans and their families. We owe our freedoms to our nation’s veterans and active-duty personnel, and I will always proudly support good legislation that helps our nation’s and community’s veterans.”

 

Important provisions of the PACT Act include:

  • Permits the VA to immediately provide presumptive benefits to survivors and those veterans who are terminally ill, homeless, over the age of 85, experiencing extreme financial hardship, or able to show another emergent need.
  • Requires the VA to conduct outreach to any veteran who had previously filed a claim for benefits related to toxic exposure and were denied to ensure they are aware of the opportunity to refile.
  • Codifies the scientific framework that the VA is already using to provide benefits to toxic exposed veterans, better reflecting current practice and improving transparency.
  • Improves the VA’s ability to recruit and retain staff to ensure that the VA has the capacity to expand care and benefits to toxic-exposed veterans without disrupting services or causing longer wait times for care and compensation.

July 14, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 13, 2022

Fleischmann Supports Bill To Provide Healthcare Benefits To Veterans Exposed To Burn Pits And Other Toxins

July 13, 2022

Injunction Lifted On State Education Savings Account Program, Immediate Implementation Planned


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, ... (click for more)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann voted in favor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 . The bill will allow veterans exposed to ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement in response to the court lifting the injunction on the Education Savings Account (ESA) program passed by the Lee Administration in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE FAILURE TO APPEAR BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL 1004 GLEENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 ... (click for more)

Fleischmann Supports Bill To Provide Healthcare Benefits To Veterans Exposed To Burn Pits And Other Toxins

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann voted in favor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 . The bill will allow veterans exposed to burn pits or other dangerous toxins during their military service to receive healthcare benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). He said, "I am proud to support this bipartisan ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response (4)

Engle Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engle Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Get A Casino

Let’s face it – Chattanooga needs a new baseball park like Erlanger needs another shooting victim. So if it’s only money we want, let’s trace our roots all the way back to John Ross and call on our Cherokee brethren to help us to establish a lavish casino on the U.S. Pipe-Wheland brownfields. That’s right, a big gambling center splat dab in the heart of the Southside so that people ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Hall Of Famer Gwain Durden Passes At Age 62

Gwain Durden, the Chattanooga Mocs second-leading rusher all-time, passed away last week at the age of 62. Durden (1959-2022) most recently resided in Vidalia, Ga. He burst onto the scene in 1977 with a 1,000-yard freshman campaign. Durden and fellow freshman Mike Smith Combined for 2,112 yards that initial tour of the Southern Conference with 1,045 coming from the native ... (click for more)

Covenant Names John Hirte Next Athletic Director

After a national search, Covenant College landed on one of its own to lead the athletics department. John Hirte was named the new Director of Athletics, announced Dr. Brad Voyles. Hirte steps into the role after serving as an assistant director of athletics since 2017. He becomes the 10th director in department history. "I'm thrilled to step into this role as the next ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors