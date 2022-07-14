Union Veteran Marshall Built Distinctive House At A High Point Of Cameron Hill

The Union veteran Major Thomas P. Marshall built a large frame house at one of the best vantage points of Cameron Hill and died within its walls.

Marshall was born May 30, 1827, in Philadelphia. As a young man, he made his way to Marshall County, Iowa, where he was a prominent citizen.

On Nov. 2, 1861, he joined a company of Iowa soldiers as captain. He served the federal cause for the next three years and five months.

Afterward, he settled in Ohio and was involved in the coal business. That led him to Marion County, Tn., where he became interested in some coal lands. Marshall, who was also a civil engineer, then moved to Chattanooga. He built his home at 15 Prospect (later 315 Boynton Terrace) in 1892. It was at one of the highest points on the north end of Cameron Hill. The house could be seen far and wide as it stood out on the hillside. It had a distinctive inverted v-shaped eave above the top floor.

At Chattanooga, Major Marshall was on the Police Board and served as police commissioner. When he retired from his police work, the mayor presented him with a gold-headed cane.

There were five children by his first wife, Rachel Dawson. He then married another Rachel (Snyder). Their children, Mrs. George P. Johnson and Ralph E. Marshall, lived in Chattanooga. Ralph Marshall was manager of the Massalon Engine & Thrasher Co.

Rachel Snyder Marshall had a passion for police work as well, and she served as police matron. She was "well known for her unselfish and constant labors in behalf of the suffering poor and fallen unfortunates."

Major Marshall died in January 1907 after suffering many months with ill health. He was at the Cameron Hill house when he breathed his last.

Rachel Snyder Marshall remained many years at their Cameron Hill homeplace. It had passed to L.W. Platt by 1930 and to Lawrence and J.D. Higdon by 1940. Raymond Smith was one of the last occupants of this old landmark.