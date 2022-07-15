Police Blotter: Woman Stuffs Lipstick And Other Items In Her Bra At Walgreens; Unconscious Man Reported Slumped Over His Steering Wheel Was Just Watching Videos

An employee told police that at around 6:11 p.m. a white female stole lipstick and other unknown items from the Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd. The employee said the woman was in her 50s and concealed the items in her bra. She said the woman was captured on video by the store's surveillance camera, and the video was available for an officer to view.

* * *

An employee at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8101 E Brainerd Road, told police a black male, who the employee identified due to the man buying alcohol when he came into the store and presenting a Tennessee ID, stole $45 worth of merchandise.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a suspicious person walking in the middle of North Crest Road around midnight. Police spoke with the man and realized he was the same man who had been reported in

the area of North Crest Road earlier in the day around 6 p.m.

* * *

An employee from A-1 Towing called in to report that the vehicle he was called to pick up and tow, a Ford Expedition, at Merv's Restaurant, 713 Mountain Creek Road, had a note left inside of it that listed a man's name and stated, "I have insurance," with a phone number listed. A-1 Towing's policy requires them to call in if this occurs.

* * *



The property manager at the Extended Stay America, 6240 Airpark Dr., called police and requested a woman be trespassed off the property. There was another woman with her, but she had left before police arrived. The woman had been in the laundry room for several hours and management had asked her to leave multiple times. Police escorted the woman off of the property as she waited for a ride to come get her.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Clifton Place. Police spoke with a man and his girlfriend. The man said they were in a verbal argument prior to police arrival regarding property inside the woman's vehicle, but that it had been sorted out. Both of them denied further police assistance.

* * *

A man told police someone stole his iPhone while he was at work at Walgreen's, 3550 Broad St. He told police he activated "Find my iPhone" and the phone was pinging in Alabama. The man said he needed a report for insurance.

* * *

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police she had gotten into a verbal disorder with her sister. She said they had begun arguing about their other (third) sister, who was going back to school. At one point in the disorder the (second) sister stepped out to the front of the residence. When that sister returned to the residence, she opened the front door, opening it into the (first) sister's son. The (second) sister said that after the door struck the son, the son's mother (the first sister) said that she was going to stab her (the second sister). The (second) sister said that she never saw a knife and was unable to describe one. At this time the (second) sister left and returned to her residence.

* * *

A man on Hughes Avenue told police he went to see his daughter at her mother's home and asked a man there to put on a shirt around his daughter. He said the man got upset and said things that made him feel threatened. He told police the man has since sent him threatening messages.

* * *

A woman on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police that she could not find her purse and requested they make a report. She listed all items inside the purse for documentation.

* * *



Police were informed that Puckett EMS was blocking traffic off a stalled out vehicle on E. 3rd Street. Police found a 2004 silver Chevy Impala parked in the traffic, unoccupied. Police found the vehicle to be registered to a person, however were unable to obtain any contact information for that person. Police had the vehicle towed by Doug Yates Towing in order to prevent future incidents.

* * *

A woman on Sheridan Avenue told police that her ex-boyfriend had a key and had come to retrieve his belongings. The ex-boyfriend was not on scene when police arrived. The woman said she just wanted her key back and would call for police assistance if he came back to the residence.

* * *

The night auditor for the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., told police multiple people have been entering and exiting room 307 throughout the night, resulting in multiple "issues." She said she wants all occupants, aside from the man who is listed to the room, to leave. Once at the room, police spoke with three people there, one of which immediately identified himself as the man listed to the room. He told police that he and all occupants from inside the room were leaving this location. Police observed them leave the floor.



* * *

A neighbor called in about a converted old school bus (painted white) which had reportedly been parking on the street (close to Hill City Park) off and on for the last three to four days. The caller was requesting police check on the vehicle. Police located the bus (Colorado tag) and made contact with the two male occupants. They said they were in town for about a week and then would be moving on. No suspicious activity was observed.

* * *

Police received a call about an unconscious person at Wilcox Boulevard/Wheeler Avenue. The caller said there was a man sitting in a Chevy Impala slumped over the steering wheel. Police spoke with the man, who said he was watching video on his cell phone. Police checked the man through Watson and found he did not have any active warrants. He said he was going to not park on the street like that any more.