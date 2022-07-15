Golf Carts Now Allowed On Lookout Mountain, Ga., Streets At Night; Town Getting Used Fire Truck; STVRs Considered Upstairs At New Buildings Near Town Hall

 Friday, July 15, 2022 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Friday, July 15, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Attorney Pickering said he has prepared a new ordinance that regulates the operation of golf carts in the city limits. Because of the safety equipment that is required on the vehicles such as reflectors and lights in multiple locations, the council is comfortable to allow golf carts to operate on city streets at night.

 

The ordinance was amended to eliminate the restriction of golf carts on city streets from 30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise.

 

The town is replacing an old fire truck.

At the July city council meeting, City Attorney Bill Pickering, Chief Todd Gann and Fire and Police Commissioner Taylor Watson all  approved an agreement to move forward with the purchase of a pre-owned fire truck that will cost the city $249,000. It has already passed inspections and will be put into service in a few weeks.

 

Chief Gann said the month of June was uneventful for the fire and police. Statistics from the department show that officers patrolled 3,115 miles, made 15 traffic stops (of which 13 resulted in citations). Seven warnings were given to drivers and there was one auto accident. The Lookout Mountain, Ga. police assisted five citizens during the month, motorists four times and the Lookout Mountain Tn. Police department six times. Eight burglar alarms were checked, four suspicious persons and six suspicious vehicles were investigated during June and one arrest was made. There were no thefts or burglaries.  The fire department responded to four fire calls and 11 medical calls. At the meeting, one town resident thanked Chief Gann for the excellent response he received to calls for help he made to the fire/police department this month.

 

The June report from the public works department was given by council member Kevin Leckenby, liaison with the department. The replacement of gas lines by SEC is nearing completion and hookups to residences are now being finished. Repairs to Wood Nymph Trail and road striping continues as time and manpower permit. Brush and clearing ditches remain a high priority for the city in preparation for the heavy rains that come with summer storms. Residents are reminded to maintain easements and rights of way around  their property. The amount of brush that is being cut is so profuse that some loads have filled the entire truck, he said. Brush piles should be no more than roughly four by four feet so the tractor is able to pick them up.

 

Repairs to the sidewalk in front of city hall have been made and making repairs to the gazebo has changed to a renovation of the structure so it can be “done right rather than done fast.”

 

Looking ahead, the city is planning for leaf season. Employees are getting the leaf machine ready and finding a place to take leaves once they are collected. The next day the dumpster will be on the mountain is Saturday, Aug. 6.

 

Since the Great Hall at the new city hall building opened, there have been complaints about sound quality. Vice Mayor Arch Willingham has been in discussions with the architect who designed the building for ways to make improvements. A system of acoustical panels for the room has been designed that should help considerably, he told the council, which authorized spending $21,000 for the cost of the equipment and installation.

 

Plans are being made for a fundraiser to create new gardens at Joe Wheeler Park at the corner of Lula Lake Road and Red Riding Hood Trail and other gardens on both sides of the road in front of City Hall. Jimmy Campbell, the community volunteer who is heading up building both parks, said a plan for raising money to build them should be made by Labor Day. Interviews are now being held to find a gardener to care for the parks.

 

City Manager Kenny Lee said that allowing vacation rentals on the second floor of the commercial  buildings that will surround city hall in the future is being considered. A public hearing was held this week about the proposal and it was discussed at the last meeting of the planning commission.

 

Mr. Lee said he and Lookout Mountain, Tn. Town Manager Brooke Pippenger will work together to plan gatherings and events to promote “we’re one mountain.”

 

Mayor David Bennett has nominated Jan Weaver, Mike Willingham and Frank Youmans to fill three positions on the municipal planning commission. One vacancy was created with the departure of long- time member Dean Lowrance, who the mayor described as “a humble servant and wonderful person. I am grateful for him and want to say thank you,” he said.

 

A tribute was also given for past Vice Mayor and Police/Fire Commissioner of Lookout Mountain, Ga. Dennis Eischeid, who passed away this month. “He served our city so well – what a great guy. I am honored for having served a short time on the council with him,” said Mayor Bennett.


An employee told police that at around 6:11 p.m. a white female stole lipstick and other unknown items from the Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd. The employee said the woman was in her 50s and concealed the items in her bra. She said the woman was captured on video by the store's surveillance camera, and the video was available for an officer to view. * * * An employee ... (click for more)

District 11 Republican nominee Virginia Anne Manson of Lookout Mountain has received the endorsement of Austin Garrett, fellow Republican nominee for Sheriff. Chief Deputy Garrett said, “Virginia Anne Manson is the best choice for school board in District 11. Her strong support for SROs in our schools is paramount to the safety of every child in Hamilton County. "I am proud ... (click for more)

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response (8)

Engel Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engel Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Get A Casino

Let’s face it – Chattanooga needs a new baseball park like Erlanger needs another shooting victim. So if it’s only money we want, let’s trace our roots all the way back to John Ross and call on our Cherokee brethren to help us to establish a lavish casino on the U.S. Pipe-Wheland brownfields. That’s right, a big gambling center splat dab in the heart of the Southside so that people ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Adds New Staff In June & July

UTC Vice-Chancellor Mark Wharton announced new hires for the department to cover a number of areas from development to sports medicine. It’s a wide range of hires that replace recent departures as well as augment the growing reality of the department as a whole, officials said. The hires include the areas of development, ticketing, support staff and sports medicine. Walker ... (click for more)

Lookouts Add Hernandez, Olson; Transfer Pulich To Louisville

The Lookouts have made the following roster transactions: Transferred: pitcher Matt Pidich to Class AAA Louisville. Added: Infielder Miguel Hernandez from Louisville Pitcher Ryan Olson from Illinois Lookouts roster now stands at 27 active players. (click for more)


