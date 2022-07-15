McKamey Says It Is Overrun With Dogs And Cats

Officials at the McKamey Animal Center said they are overrun with dogs and cats.
Officials said, "With 200+ animals adopted from our facility this month alone, it’s easy to assume we are virtually empty! But while these amazing adoption numbers have been literal lifesavers for those animals, they unfortunately have not solved our capacity problem. Why?
"MAC is set up to house approximately 175 dogs and 100 cats.
Anything more than that and the shelter is considered overcrowded, with animals in too-small spaces, delays in getting them non-essential care, and little ability to give them the individualized attention they deserve.
"Despite our amazing adoption numbers this month, as of today we still have:
- Nearly 245 dogs, 190 cats and 5 pocket pets in our care (unfortunately, way over our humane capacity).
- Another 110+ dogs and cats in foster homes.
- A waiting list of nearly 300 owned animals waiting to come into MAC.
- Stray animals arriving at our doors daily (more than 75 in the last 2 weeks alone!), and litter after litter of kittens (536 kittens in the last 3 months!) pouring in, most of whom need specialized care.
"This means we are still dangerously overcrowded. And for every animal that goes out to a new home there are so many more waiting to come in. We are just one of the thousands of shelters across the country who are experiencing this post-pandemic crisis.
"We are so grateful for each and every adoption so far this month, each one is literally a life saved! But we still have way more animals than we can care for, and unfortunately there is no end in sight."
McKamey officials said the public can help by:
- Donate. Make a life-saving gift today, The. Donations help us to feed, care for, and provide critical medical care for every animal that comes through our doors.
Adopt. There are SO many wonderful animals still looking for homes right now, and their adoption fees are WAIVED for ALL of July! See adoptable animals here: bit.ly/MACPets
Spay and Neuter Your Pets! We (and other shelters!) are seeing ALARMING rates of unwanted and unplanned puppies and kittens, as well as unaltered (not fixed, not spayed/neutered) animals coming to our doors. MAC offers low-cost spay and neuter surgeries to all Hamilton County residents. Learn more here: bit.ly/MACSpayNeuter
Foster. If you are not able to adopt, consider fostering. There are lots of kittens, puppies, and adult dogs who could benefit from being in your safe, loving home short-term. Apply to be a foster here: mckameyanimalcenter.org/foster
Volunteer. We are always looking for new helping hands to assist our staff every day in the shelter. From walking dogs, capturing photos, snuggling cats, and more... you name it, we've got the volunteer opportunity for you! Apply Here: mckameyanimalcenter.org/volunteer
Advocate. Be an ally to the animals, MAC staff, volunteers and fosters. Sheltering is not an easy job, nor is it easy to be an animal in a shelter environment. Helping to spread true statements, policies, etc. is key to navigating this sheltering crisis. If you have a question about something, you can always email us at hello@mckameyanimalcenter.org and we are happy to answer your questions.