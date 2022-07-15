McKamey Says It Is Overrun With Dogs And Cats

Officials at the McKamey Animal Center said they are overrun with dogs and cats.

Officials said, "With 200+ animals adopted from our facility this month alone, it’s easy to assume we are virtually empty! But while these amazing adoption numbers have been literal lifesavers for those animals, they unfortunately have not solved our capacity problem. Why?

"MAC is set up to house approximately 175 dogs and 100 cats.

Anything more than that and the shelter is considered overcrowded, with animals in too-small spaces, delays in getting them non-essential care, and little ability to give them the individualized attention they deserve.

"Despite our amazing adoption numbers this month, as of today we still have:

Nearly 245 dogs, 190 cats and 5 pocket pets in our care (unfortunately, way over our humane capacity).

Another 110+ dogs and cats in foster homes.

A waiting list of nearly 300 owned animals waiting to come into MAC.

Stray animals arriving at our doors daily (more than 75 in the last 2 weeks alone!), and litter after litter of kittens (536 kittens in the last 3 months!) pouring in, most of whom need specialized care.

"This means we are still dangerously overcrowded. And for every animal that goes out to a new home there are so many more waiting to come in. We are just one of the thousands of shelters across the country who are experiencing this post-pandemic crisis.

"We are so grateful for each and every adoption so far this month, each one is literally a life saved! But we still have way more animals than we can care for, and unfortunately there is no end in sight."

McKamey officials said the public can help by: