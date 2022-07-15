 Friday, July 15, 2022 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

McKamey Says It Is Overrun With Dogs And Cats

Friday, July 15, 2022

Officials at the McKamey Animal Center said they are overrun with dogs and cats.

Officials said, "With 200+ animals adopted from our facility this month alone, it’s easy to assume we are virtually empty! But while these amazing adoption numbers have been literal lifesavers for those animals, they unfortunately have not solved our capacity problem. Why?

"MAC is set up to house approximately 175 dogs and 100 cats.

Anything more than that and the shelter is considered overcrowded, with animals in too-small spaces, delays in getting them non-essential care, and little ability to give them the individualized attention they deserve.

"Despite our amazing adoption numbers this month, as of today we still have:

  • Nearly 245 dogs, 190 cats and 5 pocket pets in our care (unfortunately, way over our humane capacity).
  • Another 110+ dogs and cats in foster homes.
  • A waiting list of nearly 300 owned animals waiting to come into MAC.
  • Stray animals arriving at our doors daily (more than 75 in the last 2 weeks alone!), and litter after litter of kittens (536 kittens in the last 3 months!) pouring in, most of whom need specialized care.

"This means we are still dangerously overcrowded. And for every animal that goes out to a new home there are so many more waiting to come in. We are just one of the thousands of shelters across the country who are experiencing this post-pandemic crisis.

"We are so grateful for each and every adoption so far this month, each one is literally a life saved! But we still have way more animals than we can care for, and unfortunately there is no end in sight."

McKamey officials said the public can help by:

  • Donate. Make a life-saving gift today, The. Donations help us to feed, care for, and provide critical medical care for every animal that comes through our doors.

  • Adopt. There are SO many wonderful animals still looking for homes right now, and their adoption fees are WAIVED for ALL of July! See adoptable animals here: bit.ly/MACPets

  • Spay and Neuter Your Pets! We (and other shelters!) are seeing ALARMING rates of unwanted and unplanned puppies and kittens, as well as unaltered (not fixed, not spayed/neutered) animals coming to our doors. MAC offers low-cost spay and neuter surgeries to all Hamilton County residents. Learn more here: bit.ly/MACSpayNeuter

  • Foster. If you are not able to adopt, consider fostering. There are lots of kittens, puppies, and adult dogs who could benefit from being in your safe, loving home short-term. Apply to be a foster here: mckameyanimalcenter.org/foster

  • Volunteer. We are always looking for new helping hands to assist our staff every day in the shelter. From walking dogs, capturing photos, snuggling cats, and more... you name it, we've got the volunteer opportunity for you! Apply Here: mckameyanimalcenter.org/volunteer

  • Advocate. Be an ally to the animals, MAC staff, volunteers and fosters. Sheltering is not an easy job, nor is it easy to be an animal in a shelter environment. Helping to spread true statements, policies, etc. is key to navigating this sheltering crisis. If you have a question about something, you can always email us at hello@mckameyanimalcenter.org and we are happy to answer your questions.

 


July 15, 2022

The Rhea County School board voted unanimously to send their 2022-2023 budget to the Rhea County Commission Thursday night and, according to Superintendent Jessie Messimer, the budget is $100,000 ... (click for more)

Senator Marsha Blackburn stopped in Rhea County on Friday morning to visit the historical Rhea County Courthouse and with county leaders. Senator Blackburn listened to the issues ... (click for more)

Amidst Chattanooga’s recent gang-related mass shootings, Democratic District Attorney candidate John Brooks said gangs in Chattanooga have been around for 20 plus years and they are not going ... (click for more)



Rhea County School Board Submits Budget That Is $100,000 Less Than The Prior Year

The Rhea County School board voted unanimously to send their 2022-2023 budget to the Rhea County Commission Thursday night and, according to Superintendent Jessie Messimer, the budget is $100,000 less than last year's. This had been holding up the Rhea County Commission in finalizing the county budget. Budget Committee chairperson Perry Massengill said, "We have been over and ... (click for more)

Senator Marsha Blackburn Makes Rhea County Stop

Senator Marsha Blackburn stopped in Rhea County on Friday morning to visit the historical Rhea County Courthouse and with county leaders. Senator Blackburn listened to the issues facing the local community and their feelings about the current economic situation in the country. She said, “This is part of my tour of the 95 counties in Tennessee once a year. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response (10)

Engel Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engel Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Get A Casino

Let’s face it – Chattanooga needs a new baseball park like Erlanger needs another shooting victim. So if it’s only money we want, let’s trace our roots all the way back to John Ross and call on our Cherokee brethren to help us to establish a lavish casino on the U.S. Pipe-Wheland brownfields. That’s right, a big gambling center splat dab in the heart of the Southside so that people ... (click for more)

Sports

Three Mocs Take On Football National Leadership Roles

The Chattanooga Mocs look to make a great impression this fall on the field. The athletics program is making a big one off it with three pieces of news with a direct impact on the national scene. Vice-Chancellor Mark Wharton is again serving on the FCS Athletics Directors Association Executive Committee. That was announced this month by NACDA. Head Coach Rusty Wright ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Cooperstown: Final Thoughts

I've been home from my amazing trip to Cooperstown for four days and the memories that my family and I made are still very vivid in my mind. The wonderful displays in the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum were great but they were nothing to compare to the baseball tournament our team finished second in. This was my second trip to Cooperstown with 27 years in between and it's easy ... (click for more)


