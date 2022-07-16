Police Blotter: Police Identify Possible Car Thief From Profile On PS5 Left In The Vehicle; Woman Calls Police To Get Pistol She Found While Unpacking Boxes

A vehicle stolen from Wert Street was recovered at the East Ridge Terrace Apartments, 915 S. Seminole Dr. in East Ridge. Inside the vehicle, police located a PlayStation5 (PS5) gaming console and a sweatshirt. The Play Station (PS5) did not belong to the vehicle owner, so before turning it in to Property, the officer turned it on to attempt to discover the owner of the gaming console. The officer connected the PS5 to a monitor, and upon turning it on, he saw the user account on the device and the username. The officer was able to get a photograph showing the username and profile picture. Using all this, the officer believes he may have identified the owner of the PS5.

* * *

A woman told police she got off a CARTA bus at about 5:35 p.m. the day before. She said she later realized that she had left her sling-type purse and its contents on the bus. She said she called CARTA the next morning and they told her it was not turned in. She said she is homeless and gets her mail at the Community Kitchen.

* * *



The owner of the Blind Lady, 1963 Northpoint Blvd., told police that overnight someone siphoned gas from two Blind Lady vehicles. She said approximately $75 was stolen. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police that overnight someone broke into a house that he owns on Upshaw Drive, damaged the front door and a window and stole the kitchen appliances.



* * *

The manager of Harbor Freight at 5939 Brainerd Road told police that a white male entered the store around noon and grabbed two Hercules Mason Drills ($339 each). Around 12:33 p.m. the man walked out the front doors without paying for the merchandise and passing all points of store sales.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving with her husband on Graysville Road. She said her

husband slowed down for a postal truck. The driver behind him slammed on his brakes. She said the driver became agitated and drove aggressively behind them. She said her husband pulled over to the side of the road in order to let the angry driver pass. As the driver passed, the woman took a picture of the vehicle's GA tag, which came back to a man. Police requested Dispatch attempt to obtain contact information for the man, but they were not able to.

* * *



A woman told police that she was in the rear room of her home on Club Drive when she heard several small taps coming from her rear bedroom window. When she looked outside, she noticed several tiny bb gun size holes in her window. She said that she did not witness a suspect.

* * *

A man called police from the Walgreens at 4542 Highway 58 because he was in a disorder. He said he was trying to talk with a woman at the Walgreen's when a man, who had a gun, told him to get lost. The caller is well known by police. He said he was leaving the area headed to his brother's house.

* * *

A resident called police about a woman who has been harassing her. She told police the woman goes out of her way to bother her when she is outside Mary Walker Towers. The resident has filed for a TPO, however the court date is not until next month. She told police she just wanted the woman to leave her alone. The resident has made several complains with the office and will continue to do so.

* * *

The assistant manager at Burlington, 2521 Lifestyle Way, told police a white male with a shaved head, wearing a white shirt with multi-colored print, had shoplifted from them. The man was seen fleeing the store with concealed, unpaid for merchandise in two duffle bags that also belonged to the store. The man did not pay for any of the merchandise he fled with, the assistant manager said. A customer said he also witnessed this and that the man brandished a knife, but the customer said he did not want any part of this. The man was said to have fled towards the former church located at 7301 Shallowford Road. Police checked that area and found the two duffle bags in front of the building as described. Police brought these bags back after checking the area and not locating anything further. The stolen and recovered merchandise is valued to be $273.81. A BOLO for the man was made.

* * *

Police received a call about an improperly parked auto at 1612 Market St. Police observed a vehicle blocking the driveway of the above address. Police called for a tow. The vehicle was towed by Express Towing.

* * *

A man on Norfolk Green Circle told police that a vehicle hit and killed his dog (a two-year-old Yorkie Maltese Mix).He said he believed the vehicle hit the dog while the dog was running across the street. He did not see when it happened..

* * *

Multiple employees for the Speedway at 1330 E. 3rd St. told police that a white male wearing a gray shirt and khaki cargo pants entered the store and grabbed a three pack of Bud Light. They said the man then exited the store, passing multiple points of sale, and left the property on foot.

* * *

An anonymous caller from an address on Pineville Road reported a suspicious white male (no shirt, black pants) had been on his front porch with a backpack and had run off into a neighbor's yard. Police located the man at a house on Pineville Road. He identified himself and said he was trying to find his dog, which had run away. He indicated that a white pit bull nearby was the dog in question. The resident at the house verified that the man has been staying there for the past two months. His statements of what he was doing were inconsistent, however there were no victims or crimes identified at the time. He had no verified warrants, and the identity which he provided was found to be correct.

* * *

A woman on N. Haven Lane told police that while she was unpacking moving boxes, a pistol was located. She said that the pistol was not wanted and she wanted to turn it in to police. The pistol was checked through NCIC and turned in to Property.