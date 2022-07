Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL

2604 IVY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER

3914 CAMILA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BRADY, TRENT MASON

1410 N MACK SMITH RD APT 4302 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

519 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CALHOUN, KE DARRIUS RAYQUAN

501 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374113002

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE

2619 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



FILLMAN, JOSEPH ERIC

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



GEORGE, BYRON LEE

1815 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAY, DANA MARIE

2701 CORRAL RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAGOOD, ERIC DAWON

1198 KRISTEN CV COLLEGE PARK, 303496726

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



HARDY-ROBINSON, SHIRLEY ANN

4205 WILKESVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



HARRIS, CELENA DOLORES

15020 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS, QUAVE TALON

301 CRESTWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN

1103 ARLINGTON AVENUE APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 374063203

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOUSE, DREKELL RESHAWN

708 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102105

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOUSE, JEFFREY ANDREW

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE

1820 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062825

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE

5416 CONNELL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RAPE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KELLEY, TORRI

3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



KITTLE, SARAH N

3400 FRAWLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEE, THOMAS JEFFERSON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LINDER, WILL DEMARIO

1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARRS, JASON WILDER

9471 WEATHER VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR

1714 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37393

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCID

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



REAVER, CHRISTOPHER GEORGE

1205 SPRINGVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



RICHARDSON, LUKE HUNTER

1361 HIGHWAY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30750

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



ROGERS, JORDAN MCCAW

503 COUNTY ROAD 126 ATHENS, 373036775

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST



SAXTON, VALENCIA M

7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



SEABRUM, STEVEN LAMAR

4674 WHITECITY RD ATLANTA, 30349

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



SEAGROVE, ASHLEY LYNN

1022 BRISBANE LN SE HUNTSVILLE, 358034203

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SHEPPARD, ROBERT

8089 CHINKAPIN COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SHUBERT, ANDREA NICOLE

100 LAKE SHORE DR SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH FOR SALE)



SMITH, ANDREA GYNETH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME

7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE

360 BRYANT BEAR TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1,000



WRIGHT, JASON MICHAEL

320 LAMAR LAWSON RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235311

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)