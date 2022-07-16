Police Respond To Domestic Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, Large Street Fight, Carjacking, Accident On Friday Night

Chattanooga Police were called to a residence at 2500 O'Rear Street Friday at 5:40 p.m. where the victim said a man, Bryan King, had pointed a gun at her. The victim said King was owed money by an occupant of the home but was told to come back another time to get the money.

King was said to have become angry, pointed the gun at the victim, then left the scene.



A description of King and his car was given to police. A short time later, East Ridge Police located and detained him.

Chattanooga Police responded and arrested King for aggravated assault in connection with the O'Rear Street incident.

Chattanooga Police responded to an aggravated kidnapping involving a barricaded gunman Friday at 8:15 p.m. at 2100 Chestnut. Police were called to a residence by multiple callers saying a woman had just been drug into an apartment. Police arrived on the scene and found signs of a struggle.

After multiple attempts to get a response at the residence, police were finally able to make contact with the victim.



Police were advised that the suspect, Christopher Walton, 45, forced his way into the victim's apartment while she wasn't home. When the victim arrived home, the suspect grabbed her, assaulted her, and pulled her into the residence, locking the door behind them. Witnesses who saw and heard the commotion called police.

Police found Walton inside the residence along with weapons alleged to have been used in the assault.

Walton was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, interference with emergency calls, weapon law violations, and drug charges.

Chattanooga Police responded to a large street fight with shots fired at 4100 Fagan Friday at 9:04 p.m. Police arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple people leaving the area and others retreating to the residence.

Police made contact with two victims. One said a gunman threatened them by flashing a gun. The second told police they'd been struck with a gun.

Police eventually made contact with two suspects inside the home, one of which had a domestic relationship with one of the victims.



Police found a firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

Both men, Robert Blocker, 42, and Martemius Smith, 23, were arrested. One was charged with domestic aggravated assault. The other was charged with aggravated assault.

Chattanooga Police responded to a carjacking at 1200 E. 34th Street Friday at 11:15 p.m. The victim told police he was sitting in his sister's car listening to music when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect presented a gun and made the victim get out of the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The suspect was described as a thin white male, in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Police are currently looking for the suspect and the vehicle.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Chattanooga Police responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries at 1900 Suck Creek Road Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police arrived at the scene of the crash and found the vehicle on fire in a ditch, wires and a utility pole down.

The three occupants of the vehicle were already out awaiting emergency services.

Police were advised the vehicle was driving behind another when it suddenly swerved to avoid a collision. The driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the pole, and landed on its side in the ditch.



EMS treated all occupants at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver, Anthony Warrick, 24, was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care, and reckless driving.

