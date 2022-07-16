 Saturday, July 16, 2022 90.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Respond To Domestic Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, Large Street Fight, Carjacking, Accident On Friday Night

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Chattanooga Police were called to a residence at 2500 O'Rear Street Friday at 5:40 p.m. where the victim said a man, Bryan King, had pointed a gun at her. The victim said King was owed money by an occupant of the home but was told to come back another time to get the money.

King was said to have become angry, pointed the gun at the victim, then left the scene.

A description of King and his car was given to police. A short time later, East Ridge Police located and detained him. 

Chattanooga Police responded and arrested King for aggravated assault in connection with the O'Rear Street incident.

Chattanooga Police responded to an aggravated kidnapping involving a barricaded gunman Friday at 8:15 p.m. at 2100 Chestnut. Police were called to a residence by multiple callers saying a woman had just been drug into an apartment. Police arrived on the scene and found signs of a struggle.

After multiple attempts to get a response at the residence, police were finally able to make contact with the victim.

Police were advised that the suspect, Christopher Walton, 45, forced his way into the victim's apartment while she wasn't home. When the victim arrived home, the suspect grabbed her, assaulted her, and pulled her into the residence, locking the door behind them. Witnesses who saw and heard the commotion called police. 

Police found Walton inside the residence along with weapons alleged to have been used in the assault.

Walton was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, interference with emergency calls, weapon law violations, and drug charges.

Chattanooga Police responded to a large street fight with shots fired at 4100 Fagan Friday at 9:04 p.m. Police arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple people leaving the area and others retreating to the residence.

Police made contact with two victims. One said a gunman threatened them by flashing a gun. The second told police they'd been struck with a gun. 

Police eventually made contact with two suspects inside the home, one of which had a domestic relationship with one of the victims. 

Police found a firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

Both men, Robert Blocker, 42, and Martemius Smith, 23, were arrested. One was charged with domestic aggravated assault. The other was charged with aggravated assault.

Chattanooga Police responded to a carjacking at 1200 E. 34th Street Friday at 11:15 p.m. The victim told police he was sitting in his sister's car listening to music when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect presented a gun and made the victim get out of the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The suspect was described as a thin white male, in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
Police are currently looking for the suspect and the vehicle.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Chattanooga Police responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries at 1900 Suck Creek Road Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police arrived at the scene of the crash and found the vehicle on fire in a ditch, wires and a utility pole down.

The three occupants of the vehicle were already out awaiting emergency services.

Police were advised the vehicle was driving behind another when it suddenly swerved to avoid a collision. The driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the pole, and landed on its side in the ditch.

EMS treated all occupants at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver, Anthony Warrick, 24, was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care, and reckless driving.


July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022

Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 9, Division 1, Sections 9-2, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Police Identify Possible Car Thief From Profile On PS5 Left In The Vehicle; Woman Calls Police To Get Pistol She Found While Unpacking Boxes

A vehicle stolen from Wert Street was recovered at the East Ridge Terrace Apartments, 915 S. Seminole Dr. in East Ridge. Inside the vehicle, police located a PlayStation5 (PS5) gaming console and a sweatshirt. The Play Station (PS5) did not belong to the vehicle owner, so before turning it in to Property, the officer turned it on to attempt to discover the owner of the gaming console. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response (10)

Engel Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engel Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mo Farah's Secret

Mo Farah is a legendary track star. The British runner has won double-golds in the Olympics twice. He has run a sub-4 minute mile and one day in Chicago he won that city’s marathon in a cool 2:05:11, a European record. Quite simply, Mo Farah’s 10 global championship gold medals (four Olympic and six World titles) make him the most successful male track distance runner ever, and ... (click for more)

Sports

Three Mocs Take On Football National Leadership Roles

The Chattanooga Mocs look to make a great impression this fall on the field. The athletics program is making a big one off it with three pieces of news with a direct impact on the national scene. Vice-Chancellor Mark Wharton is again serving on the FCS Athletics Directors Association Executive Committee. That was announced this month by NACDA. Head Coach Rusty Wright ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Cooperstown: Final Thoughts

I've been home from my amazing trip to Cooperstown for four days and the memories that my family and I made are still very vivid in my mind. The wonderful displays in the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum were great but they were nothing to compare to the baseball tournament our team finished second in. This was my second trip to Cooperstown with 27 years in between and it's easy ... (click for more)


