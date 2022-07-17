Police Blotter: Woman Harassed By Man She Met At AA Meetings; Man Accused Of Waving Around A Hatchet Says He Was Only Trying To Strap It To His Bike

A woman called police from the Lowes at 2180 Gunbarrel Road and said a man is continuing to make contact with her. She said she makes a report anytime the man contacts her. She said he called her and she did not pick up the phone. She said she did not wish to press charges and she could not provide officers with a date of birth for the man. She said she only knows him from an Alcoholics Anonymous group she use to go to

* * *

A man on 5th Avenue told police he discovered miscellaneous papers, including vehicle registration and repair bills, spread across his front yard. He gave police a woman's name to whom the papers belonged. Police attempted to reach the woman via phone, however, were unsuccessful. The paperwork will be turned into CPD Property for safekeeping.

* * *



A woman residing on Holiday Hills Circle told police she had applied online for a loan and had supplied her personal information to the contact. She said she called the person back and discovered the phone number provided was not in service. She wanted a report in case her identity is used in the future. Police provided her with the contact information for the Federal Trade Commission in case she wanted to seek assistance with identity theft and tracking her credit standing.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police two white males, one armed with a bow, where in a disorder at Baxwin Metals, 2189 Broad St. One man was described as riding a bike and wearing an orange shirt. The other was described as having a purple shirt and a backpack. Police located the man with an orange shirt. He identified himself and said that no disorder occurred. He believed the other man had stolen some of his items from tent city and was confronting him. He did say that the other man did have a bow, but didn't use it in a threatening manner. He also said that he didn't know the other man's name. Police checked with other bystanders at Baxwin Metals and they reported seeing the men in the area, but no disorder had occurred. The man with the bow was not observed or located in the area.

* * *

An employee at the Guitar Center, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a white female wearing a green shirt and pink slides, with brown hair entered the store with a white male with dark brown hair, grey t-shirt, grey shorts and black tennis shoes. She said the man ran out of the store with a handful of items, then the two of them exited the store, entered a vehicle and fled the scene. The employee gave police the vehicle tag number.

* * *

Police received a call about a man being the suspect in several tent fires at the Community Kitchen, 727 E 11th St. Police ran the man's info, with negative warrants. The man told police security asked him to put his fire out and later someone set his tent on fire.



* * *

A representative of Fountain Plaza properties called police to 6925 Shallowford Road and wished to have a homeless man removed from the property and trespassed. Police found the man and informed him of this. He then left the area.



* * *

While on patrol on Napier Drive, police noticed a woman walking through the area where they had a shoplifter flee earlier. Police approached the woman, who identified herself. She spoke freely with police and made mention that she is currently homeless, but did not recognize who the suspect may have been that fled the other day.

* * *

Police were called to check on a possible patron of Drake's Restaurant, 7338 McCutcheon Road, who had fallen in the parking lot and was possibly unconscious. Police found the man in question and identified him. The man was accompanied by two of his friends. The friends told police the man had been drinking at the pool at his apartment complex and was heavily intoxicated. The friends said they had given him a ride to Drake's and that he had only had water to drink at Drake's. They said he was not feeling well and was leaving the restaurant when he fell in the parking lot.



* * *

A woman on Agnes Avenue called police and said she had located her stolen vehicle and driven it back to her house. While officers were at her home, she said that when her vehicle had been stolen, she had a tag for another one of her vehicles in it, and it is no longer in her vehicle. She said that she needed to report it stolen due to it being taken from her stolen vehicle. She said the tag belonged on her yellow 1978 Cadillac Coupe Deville. The tag is showing to be out of Tennessee. This license plate was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Parker Lane told police that she and the man she was with have been receiving messages from the man's ex. The woman said she has been receiving messages via Cash App. The first message said, "Call ASAP." Another message said, "Who Ms. Xxxx is?" (the woman's last name). A third message said, "So you’re ----ing my husband and driving with him?” And later the same day, "You can ignore me but be with my husband, and trying to figure out why he lied about you." Both the man and woman said that they did not want to press charges for harassment, but wanted it documented that they both have been receiving messages from the man's ex. The man went on to say that his ex has logged into his driver's account. He said that his ex requested home time and to change loads that they had accepted to take. Police will continue to investigate this incident.

* * *

An anonymous caller wanted to report people going into an abandoned building on E. 8th Street.

Police spoke with a man and a woman there, who claimed they did not go into the building.

With no owner information known to ask about charging the two with criminal trespass, they were told to leave the area.

* * *

A woman on Windsor Street told police she went to retrieve her firearm, a black Girsan 9mm pistol, from her bedroom closet. She said she had found that the firearm was not there. She said she had last known it was in that location sometime in May. She said there have been numerous people in her residence between the time she last knew her firearm to be in that location and the date of this report who would have had access to this firearm, therefore suspect information is unknown at this time. She described the firearm to have a factory installed red dot/holographic sight. With no suspect information, no warrants were taken out.

* * *

An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police a man had stolen beer and left the property on foot. The employee was able to provide footage of the man, who was a black male, approximately 5'7", 170 pounds, 35-45 years old, with a beard, wearing a black windbreaker, jeans and a white ball cap. The man stole $35 worth of Bud Ice beer in a red plastic bag. A picture of the man was sent out to CPD sworn for identification.

* * *

A man was reported on Norcross Road waving around a hatchet. Police found the man and he told them he was not waving a hatchet around. He said he had dropped the hatchet and was attempting to pick it up and strap it back to his bicycle.