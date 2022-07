Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARDEN, COLTON A

2212 N FORK DR SODDY DAISY, 373793464

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENTLEY, TERRANCE MARCEL

2207 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOUDREAUX, CHRISTOPHER M

1802 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, CHASTITY A

7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARSON, KYLE THOMAS

13505 JONES GAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CASTILLO-LOPEZ, MAUDIEL

62 W BENNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COOLEY, DAVID MICHEAL

2134 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER DAVIS

11229 HIXSON PIKE #27 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDAVIS, TRACI NICHOLE8739 KEVIN LN HARRISON, 373417603Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DIXSON, PAMELA SUE150 GW CARVER DRIVE APT 21 MONROE, 30655Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DORTCH, JAKHORY L4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435028Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARRESTDYER, JASON MICHAEL202 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215117Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH4002 PATTON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FRAGIADAKIS, SAMANTHA ANNHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GENTRY, LAURA A929 HUNT RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAJORAS, DANIEL JOSEPH7310 STANDIFER GAP RD 814 CHATTANOOGA, 374211470Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMARQUEZ, ABRAHAM389 BETHEL DR LENOIR, 37772Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYMCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN3243 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMENDEZ, ELIMBER15050EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOORE, BIRCHIE JUNIOR189 SCHOOL HOUSE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)MOORE, SHERRILYN ANEAL2907 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOTON, ANTHONY JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MULLIS, JAMES WILLIAM2013 SCHMIDT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANELSON, DAVID RAYHOMLESS SALE CREK, 37373Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTNUNLEY, BRANDON EDWARD2452 FRANCIS SPRING ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PASCUAL, PEDRO1901 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPATEL, JANAKKUMAR VIJAYKUMAR111 JOHN AVE SE ATTALLA, 359543464Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY1613 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043518Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ, WILLIAM3605 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURERANDOLPH, KELLI LYNN2397 GLENGERRIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRUMFELT, MOLLY E3626 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHURMOND, ADAM RYLEY2134 SUCKCREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTVASQUEZ PEREZ, VALERIAN ANDRES2417 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEWALKER, RICHARD SCOTT6601 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR VANDALISMVIOLATION OF PROBATION(PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION FAWHITE, CARMILYA MICHELLE22 S GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374114257Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, KRISTEN LYNN33 HELM PLACE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE