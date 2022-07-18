Arrests Made In Assault On Cleveland Greenway

Arrests have been made in connection with an assault on a greenway in Cleveland, Tn., on Friday.

Police said at 6:40 p.m., a complainant told officers that she and her boyfriend were walking the greenway with their two young daughters when they were assaulted by a blonde female on a bicycle.

A man who was with her also began assaulting the boyfriend, police said.

When the couple noticed witnesses watching the assault, they fled on the greenway towards Cleveland High School, police said.

The couple, along with one of the children, had visible injuries.

Cleveland Police Department officers were able to identify the suspects as George Eady and Katie Moore.

Eady is being charged with assault and Ms. Moore is being charged with two counts of assault and two counts of child abuse.